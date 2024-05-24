New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Kabosu, the original face of the Dogecoin (DOGE) meme, has passed away

Sad news out of Japan that the original doge has passed away.
Asif Khan
1

Kabosu, the inspiration of the doge meme that lead to Dogecoin, has passed away. Her owner posted the unfortunate news on Twitter. Kabosu would have celebrated her 19th birthday in November.

Here's a translation from Twitter:

Kabocha this morning,
I fell into a deep sleep 🌈
She passed away gently as if she was sleeping while I stroked her.
To everyone who loved Kabochan,
Thank you for all this time.

Picture of Kabosu in her elder years looking magnificent in a tutu.

Source: Kabochan Blog

It really hurts to lose a pet, but Kabosu had an amazing life inspiring millions of people with memes and a vast array of cryptocurrencies. RIP Kabochan, and our condolences to Kabosumama. VERY GOOD DOGE.

CEO/EIC/EIEIO
CEO/EIC/EIEIO

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

