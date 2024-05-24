Kabosu, the original face of the Dogecoin (DOGE) meme, has passed away Sad news out of Japan that the original doge has passed away.

Kabosu, the inspiration of the doge meme that lead to Dogecoin, has passed away. Her owner posted the unfortunate news on Twitter. Kabosu would have celebrated her 19th birthday in November.

Here's a translation from Twitter:

Kabocha this morning,

I fell into a deep sleep 🌈

She passed away gently as if she was sleeping while I stroked her.

To everyone who loved Kabochan,

Thank you for all this time.

It really hurts to lose a pet, but Kabosu had an amazing life inspiring millions of people with memes and a vast array of cryptocurrencies. RIP Kabochan, and our condolences to Kabosumama. VERY GOOD DOGE.