Jeffrey Wright to reprise his role as Isaac in The Last of Us Season 2 Wright is the second actor to reprise their role from the video game in the live-action television adaptation.

The second season of HBO’s The Last of Us show is currently in production, and it’ll be adapting the story of the 2020 sequel to Naughty Dog’s critically-acclaimed adventure game. Today, it was announced that actor Jeffrey Wright will be joining the show as Isaac, the character he also voiced in The Last of Us Part 2.

HBO and Naughty Dog announced the casting of Jeffrey Wright in a pair of social media posts today. Isaac Dixon was first introduced as an NPC in 2020’s The Last of Us Part 2, where he was also voiced by Jeffrey Wright. HBO describes the character as a “quietly powerful leader of a large militia group who sought liberty but instead has become mired in an endless war against a surprisingly resourceful enemy.”



Jeffrey Wright will be the second actor from the Last of Us series to reprise their role for the live-action series. Merle Dandridge was the first, reprising her role as Marlene for the HBO show.

The Last of Us Season 2 will debut on Max in 2025. Be sure to bookmark our dedicated topic page for future updates on the live-action series.