Weekend Console Download Deals for May 24: Back to the Planet of the Discounts

PlayStation is returning to the Planet of the Discounts for this Memorial Day weekend. Look for deals on some big first-party titles like The Last of Us Part 1, Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, and the premium edition of MLB The Show 24. It's also a chance to get some first-time discounts on some recent third-party hits like Contra: Operation Galuga and Unicorn Overlord.
Plus, don't forget that Minecraft continues to celebrate its 15th anniversary. If you want in on the building fun, pick your favorite console and pick up your favorite Minecraft title at a discount.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.
- Madden NFL 24 - $12.59 (82% off)
- Minecraft - $9.99 (50% off)
- Minecraft Legends - $19.99 (50% off)
- Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Planet of the Discounts
- The Last of Us Part 1 - $39.89 (43% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered - $24.99 (50% off)
- MLB The Show 24 Digital Deluxe Edition - $69.99 (30% off)
- Contra: Operation Galuga - $27.99 (30% off)
- Unicorn Overlord - $44.99 (25% off)
- Persona 3 Reload - $48.99 (30% off)
- Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising - $39.99 (20% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 - $45.49 (35% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader - $34.99 (30% off)
- Lies of P Deluxe Edition - $48.99 (30% off)
- Sonic Superstars - $29.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deluxe Edition - $44.99 (50% off)
- Dead Space Digital Deluxe Edition - $27.99 (65% off)
- One Piece Odyssey - $14.99 (75% off)
- Dredge - $17.49 (30% off)
- Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker - $15.99 (60% off)
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin - $19.99 (50% off)
- Fallout 76 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - $16.74 (33% off)
- Sifu - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dead Cells - $12.49 (50% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic - $8.99 (70% off)
- Wild Card Football - $14.99 (50% off)
- Star Trek: Resurgence - $19.99 (20% off)
- Eternights - $11.99 (60% off)
- Firewatch - $4.99 (75% off)
- Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night + Rondo of Blood - $3.99 (80% off)
- Batman Arkham Collection - $5.99 (90% off)
- Castle Crashers Remastered - $4.49 (70% off)
- More from the PlayStation Planet of the Discounts Sale.
- PlayStation Indies
- Balatro - $11.99 (20% off)
- Penny's Big Breakaway - $19.79 (34% off)
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake - $13.39 (33% off)
- Bomb Rush Cyberfunk - $29.99 (25% off)
- Jusant - $18.74 (25% off)
- Stardew Valley - $11.99 (20% off)
- Teardown - $19.79 (34% off)
- Sea of Stars - $22.74 (35% off)
- Coral Island - $23.99 (20% off)
- Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Ecto Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Chants of Sennaar - $14.99 (25% off)
- Dredge Digital Deluxe Edition - $18.89 (30% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 10 - $22.74 (35% off)
- The Jackbox Party Starter - $9.99 (50% off)
- Gang Beasts - $7.99 (60% off)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut - $11.99 (70% off)
- Cuphead + The Delicious Last Course - $18.89 (30% off)
- Subnautica - $11.99 (60% off)
- Subnautica Below Zero - $11.99 (60% off)
- Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical - $20.99 (30% off)
- Signalis - $13.99 (30% off)
- Tchia - $14.99 (50% off)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits - $15.99 (60% off)
- Goodbye Volcano High - $22.49 (25% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 - $14.99 (40% off)
- The Long Dark - $17.49 (50% off)
- Cozy Grove - $8.54 (43% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $9.99 (50% off)
- Astroneer - $11.99 (60% off)
- Skullgirls 2nd Encore - $4.99 (80% off)
- More from the PlayStation Indies Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- EA SPORTS FC 24 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Ghostrunner 2 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Tunic - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Destiny 2: Lightfall - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the monthly freebies available exclusively to PlayStation Plus members.
Xbox
If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.
Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1, 2023. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- WWE 2K24 Deluxe Edition - $74.99 (25% off)
- NBA 2K24 Baller Edition - $16.00 (80% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $30.00 (70% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass Core.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Sega Publisher Sale
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth - $45.49 (35% off)
- Unicorn Overlord - $44.99 (25% off)
- Persona 3 Reload - $48.99 (30% off)
- Persona 5 Tactica Digital Deluxe Edition - $47.99 (40% off)
- Like A Dragon: The Man Who Erased His Name - $29.99 (40% off)
- Sonic Superstars Digital Deluxe Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- Sonic Origins Plus - $23.99 (40% off)
- Persona Collection - $49.49 (45% off)
- More from the Xbox Sega Publisher Sale.
- Minecraft Anniversary Sale
- Minecraft - $9.99 (50% off)
- Minecraft Legends - $19.99 (50% off)
- Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Publisher Spotlight Series
- Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition - $54.99 (50% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $53.59 (33% off)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Digital Deluxe Edition - $49.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $31.49 (55% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy - $34.99 (50% off)
- Immortals of Aveum - $24.49 (65% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition - $19.99 (75% off)
- Dead Space - $24.49 (65% off)
- Battlefield 2042 - $10.49 (85% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $8.99 (85% off)
- Slay the Spire - $8.74 (65% off)
- More from the Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series Sale.
- Assassin's Creed Franchise Sale
- Assassin's Creed Mirage Master Assassin Edition - $44.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Complete Edition - $27.99 (80% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $8.99 (85% off)
- Assassin's Creed Triple Pack - $22.49 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles Trilogy - $7.49 (70% off)
- More from the Xbox Assassin's Creed Franchise Sale.
- Warhammer Skulls Festival
- Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader - $34.99 (30% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide Imperial Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Boltgun - $13.19 (40% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate Daemonhutners Purifier Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Ultimate Edition - $10.99 (80% off)
- Blood Bowl 3 Brutal Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- More from the Xbox Warhammer Skulls Festival.
- Activision Blizzard Sale
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 - $45.49 (35% off)
- Diablo 4 - $34.99 (50% off)
- Crash Team Rumble - $17.99 (40% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 - $19.99 (60% off)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time - $19.79 (67% off)
- Blizzard Arcade Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the Xbox Activision Blizzard Sale.
Nintendo Switch
- Minecraft 15th Anniversary Sale
- Minecraft - $9.99 (50% off)
- Minecraft Legends - $19.99 (50% off)
- Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- SEGA Publisher Sale
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Sonic Superstars - $29.99 (50% off)
- Unicorn Overlord - $44.99 (25% off)
- Persona 5 Royal - $29.99 (50% off)
- Sonic Frontiers Digital Deluxe Edition - $24.49 (65% off)
- Persona 4 Golden - $11.99 (40% off)
- Sonic Colors Ultimate - $15.99 (60% off)
- Catherine: Full Body - $9.99 (80% off)
- Persona 5 Tactica - $35.99 (40% off)
- Sonic Origins - $17.99 (40% off)
- Team Sonic Racing - $14.99 (50% off)
- Valkyria Chronicles - $4.99 (75% off)
- Valkyria Chronicles 4 - $5.99 (80% off)
- Etrian Odyssey 2 HD - $19.99 (50% off)
- Etrian Odyssey 3 HD - $19.99 (50% off)
- Puyo Puyo Champions - $1.99 (80% off)
- Puyo Puyo Tetris - $4.99 (75% off)
- Samba de Amigo: Party Central Digital Deluxe Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- SEGA AGES G-LOC AIR BATTLE - $2.39 (70% off)
- SEGA AGES Out Run - $2.39 (70% off)
- SEGA AGES Puyo Puyo 2 - $2.39 (70% off)
- SEGA AGES Sonic The Hedgehog - $2.39 (70% off)
- SEGA AGES Wonder Boy: Monster Land - $2.39 (70% off)
- Persona 5 Strikers Digital Deluxe Edition - $20.99 (70% off)
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles - $23.99 (60% off)
- Jackbox Games Publisher Sale
- The Jackbox Party Starter - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack - $11.24 (55% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 2 - $12.49 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3 - $16.24 (35% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 4 - $12.49 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5 - $16.49 (45% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 - $16.49 (45% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 - $17.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 - $17.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9 - $17.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 10 - $20.99 (40% off)
- Quiplash - $4.49 (55% off)
- Quiplash 2 InterLASHional: The Say Anything Party Game - $4.49 (55% off)
- Drawful 2 - $4.49 (55% off)
- WB Games Sale
- Hogwarts Legacy Digital Deluxe Edition - $41.99 (40% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition - $54.99 (50% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $9.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition - $19.99 (75% off)
- Cars 3: Driven to Win - $7.99 (80% off)
- LEGO The Incredibles - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Worlds - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game - $7.49 (85% off)
- Scribblenauts Showdown - $7.99 (80% off)
- Top Hat Studios Publisher Sale
- Alisa Developer's Cut - $14.39 (20% off)
- Legend Bowl - $18.74 (25% off)
- Sheepo - $3.84 (65% off)
- Frogun - $8.99 (40% off)
- Synergia - $7.49 (50% off)
- REDO! - $3.49 (65% off)
- Kaichu: The Kaiju Dating Sim - $4.99 (50% off)
- Velocity Noodle - $6.49 (50% off)
- Henchman Story - $5.24 (65% off)
- Vengeful Heart - $1.99 (80% off)
- The Lost and The Wicked - $5.99 (40% off)
- A Tale For Anna - $2.19 (80% off)
- Potion Party - $1.99 (80% off)
- Vision Soft Reset - $1.99 (80% off)
- KARGAST - $2.99 (70% off)
- Merrily Perilly - $1.99 (60% off)
- Big Dipper - $1.99 (60% off)
- Forest Guardian - $2.19 (80% off)
- GUNKID 99 - $2.09 (70% off)
- GUNGUNGUN - $1.99 (60% off)
- Guardian of Lore - $2.09 (85% off)
- Into A Dream - $2.09 (85% off)
- Dear Villagers Publisher Sale
- The Land Beneath Us - $11.99 (20% off)
- Terra Memoria - $14.99 (25% off)
- Lords of Exile - $13.99 (30% off)
- Gravity Circuit - $15.39 (30% off)
- Souldiers - $10.99 (45% off)
- ScourgeBringer - $5.09 (70% off)
- More from the Nintendo Dear Villagers Publisher Sale.
- Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore - $14.99 (25% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 - $19.99 (60% off)
- EA SPORTS FC 24 - $17.99 (70% off)
- Dredge - $17.49 (30% off)
- Moving Out 2 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection - $22.49 (25% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for May 24: Back to the Planet of the Discounts