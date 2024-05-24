Weekend Console Download Deals for May 24: Back to the Planet of the Discounts

PlayStation is returning to the Planet of the Discounts for this Memorial Day weekend. Look for deals on some big first-party titles like The Last of Us Part 1, Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, and the premium edition of MLB The Show 24. It's also a chance to get some first-time discounts on some recent third-party hits like Contra: Operation Galuga and Unicorn Overlord.

Plus, don't forget that Minecraft continues to celebrate its 15th anniversary. If you want in on the building fun, pick your favorite console and pick up your favorite Minecraft title at a discount.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Xbox

If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.

Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1, 2023. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.

Nintendo Switch

