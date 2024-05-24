WoW Classic producers on Cataclysm, Season of Discovery, and beyond We spoke with the team behind World of Warcraft Classic about the state of the MMORPG.

World of Warcraft: Classic is trucking along, allowing players to relive some of the most beloved moments from the history of the MMO. In a recent interview, we talked about WoW Classic’s current expansion, Cataclysm, and where the developers plan to take the game in the future.

Shacknews’ Head of Video Greg Burke spoke with Linny Cooke-Saverline (Producer) and Clayton Stone (Associate Production Director) from the WoW Classic team to discuss the latest content in the MMORPG. During the interview, Stone explained that his team is looking for ways to add more challenging content for veteran players, as well as features that make it easier for newcomers to catch up to the latest content.

The full interview features deep insight into the development of one of the most popular MMOs on the market. For more WoW coverage and in-depth developer discussions, subscribe to Shacknews Interviews on YouTube.