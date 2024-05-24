New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

WoW Classic producers on Cataclysm, Season of Discovery, and beyond

We spoke with the team behind World of Warcraft Classic about the state of the MMORPG.
World of Warcraft: Classic is trucking along, allowing players to relive some of the most beloved moments from the history of the MMO. In a recent interview, we talked about WoW Classic’s current expansion, Cataclysm, and where the developers plan to take the game in the future.

Shacknews’ Head of Video Greg Burke spoke with Linny Cooke-Saverline (Producer) and Clayton Stone (Associate Production Director) from the WoW Classic team to discuss the latest content in the MMORPG. During the interview, Stone explained that his team is looking for ways to add more challenging content for veteran players, as well as features that make it easier for newcomers to catch up to the latest content.

The full interview features deep insight into the development of one of the most popular MMOs on the market. For more WoW coverage and in-depth developer discussions, subscribe to Shacknews Interviews on YouTube.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

