A Nintendo Store is coming to San Francisco in 2025 The second Nintendo Store in the United States will be in San Francisco's Union Square.

Nintendo has announced plans to open an official store in San Francisco, California, marking the second US Nintendo Store and the fifth worldwide. It’ll be located in Union Square and will open its doors in 2025.

Nintendo announced the new Nintendo Store in a brief news post on its website.

Nintendo of America today announced plans to open an official store in San Francisco’s iconic Union Square, providing a way for a wide range of visitors from near and far to experience the world of Nintendo, its products, and characters. The store, called Nintendo SAN FRANCISCO, will open in 2025 as the second official location in the US, joining the store in New York City.

The other operating Nintendo Stores are located in New York, Osaka, Tokyo, and Kyoto. Nintendo New York has been home to several launch celebrations and exclusive events in recent years. For more Nintendo news, Shacknews has you covered.