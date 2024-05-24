A Nintendo Store is coming to San Francisco in 2025

Nintendo has announced plans to open an official store in San Francisco, California, marking the second US Nintendo Store and the fifth worldwide. It’ll be located in Union Square and will open its doors in 2025.
Nintendo announced the new Nintendo Store in a brief news post on its website.
The other operating Nintendo Stores are located in New York, Osaka, Tokyo, and Kyoto. Nintendo New York has been home to several launch celebrations and exclusive events in recent years. For more Nintendo news, Shacknews has you covered.
