Weekend PC Download Deals: Warhammer Skulls Festival 2024

Warhammer fans, this is your time. Warhammer Skulls was home to some exciting announcements for games across the entire Warhammer universe. Many of the franchise's titles received some big updates and, more than that, many of them are on sale. Pick your favorite retailer, whether it's Steam, GOG.com, the Humble Store, Green Man Gaming, or several others. Find your favorite Warhammer title, cash in any store-specific rewards if you have any, and enjoy!
Elsewhere, Steam is also celebrating cerebral puzzles this weekend. The Cerebral Puzzle Showcase features mind-benders like Cocoon, Humanity, Baba Is You, and more. If that's not enough, you can find deals on the best titles from Devolver Digital, Raw Fury, and across the entire Elder Scrolls series.
Plus, the Epic Games MEGA Sale is still going on, Gamebillet still has a discount on Tekken 8, GOG.com has the best of Fallout and The Elder Scrolls, and a new Humble Bundle celebrates some of the best remasters from Nightdive Studios.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Kao the Kangaroo - FREE until 5/30
- Far Cry 4 - $5.99 (80% off)
- Chivalry 2 - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 5/26)
- Electrician Simulator - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 6/10)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall + Annual Pass - $19.99 (80% off)
- Destiny 2 Legacy Collection (2023) - $11.99 (80% off)
- Epic Games MEGA Sale 2024
- Alan Wake 2 - $39.99 (20% off)
- Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition - $47.99 (20% off)
- The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria - $17.49 (30% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - $29.99 (40% off)
- Skull & Bones - $29.99 (50% off)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - $27.99 (60% off)
- Pacific Drive - $23.99 (20% off)
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake - $13.39 (33% off)
- Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered Starring Lara Croft - $23.99 (20% off)
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden - $39.99 (20% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - $41.99 (40% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $53.59 (33% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City - $29.99 (40% off)
- Ghostrunner 2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $24.99 (50% off)
- The Talos Principle 2 - $17.99 (40% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 - $34.99 (50% off)
- Lords of the Fallen Deluxe Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - $35.99 (40% off)
- The Last of Us Part I - $40.19 (33% off)
- Remnant 2 - $29.99 (40% off)
- Payday 3 - $25.99 (35% off)
- Dead Island 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Crew Motorfest - $34.99 (50% off)
- Amnesia: The Bunker - $12.49 (50% off)
- Immortals of Aveum - $20.99 (65% off)
- Returnal - $35.99 (40% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - $24.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - $29.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered - $35.99 (40% off)
- God of War - $24.99 (50% off)
- Hi-Fi RUSH - $22.49 (25% off)
- System Shock - $17.99 (55% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Outlast Trials Deluxe Edition - $37.49 (25% off)
- Dead Space - $20.99 (65% off)
- Aliens: Dark Descent - $21.99 (45% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged - $19.99 (60% off)
- Goat Simulator 3 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dying Light 2 Reloaded Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Blasphemous 2 - $17.99 (40% off)
- Tchia Oleti Edition - $17.49 (50% off)
- Return to Monkey Island - $14.99 (40% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Madden NFL 24 - $13.99 (80% off)
- EA SPORTS FC 24 - $13.99 (80% off)
- EA SPORTS PGA TOUR - $9.79 (86% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 10 - $20.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Starter - $9.99 (50% off)
- Deceive Inc. - $7.99 (60% off)
- Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical - $20.99 (30% off)
- Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania Bundle - $18.89 (40% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 - $13.74 (45% off)
- Gravity Circuit - $11.04 (35% off)
- Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed - $9.99 (50% off)
- Riders Republic Complete Edition - $29.99 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- Outriders Complete Edition - $19.49 (35% off)
- Sifu Digital Deluxe Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Alan Wake Remastered - $9.89 (67% off)
- WrestleQuest - $11.99 (60% off)
- Chivalry 2 Special Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Killing Floor 2 - $1.49 (95% off)
- Titanfall 2 Ultimate Edition - $4.79 (84% off)
- Quake 1+2 Enhanced Bundle - $5.99 (60% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store's Epic Games MEGA Sale 2024.
Fanatical
- RoboCop: Rogue City [Steam] - $23.99 (52% off)
- WWE 2K24 [Steam] - $39.59 (34% off)
- Penny's Big Breakaway [Steam] - $17.69 (41% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader [Steam] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Total War: Warhammer 3 [Steam] - $26.39 (56% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Thirsty Suitors [Steam] - $23.89 (20% off)
- Payday 3 [Steam] - $31.19 (22% off)
- System Shock [Steam] - $21.99 (45% off)
- Dead Island 2 [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns [Steam] - $13.19 (78% off)
- Undisputed [Steam Early Access] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Gravity Circuit [Steam] - $9.00 (47% off)
- XCOM Ultimate Collection [Steam] - $17.13 (89% off)
Gamebillet
- Cities: Skylines 2 [Steam] - $39.98 (20% off)
- Tekken 8 [Steam] - $48.95 (30% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $23.95 (60% off)
- Returnal [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Total War: Warhammer 3 [Steam] - $25.62 (57% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $21.49 (46% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $23.69 (61% off)
- Dark Souls 3 [Steam] - $29.95 (50% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $27.95 (30% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $16.99 (66% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $14.99 (70% off)
- Outer Wilds [Steam] - $14.95 (40% off)
Gamersgate
- Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition [Steam] - $54.99 (50% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City [Steam] - $22.49 (55% off)
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $35.63 (41% off)
- Resident Evil 4 [Steam] - $26.99 (33% off)
- Exoprimal [Steam] - $27.00 (55% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak [Steam] - $17.82 (70% off)
- Dead Island 2 [Steam] - $32.49 (50% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection [Steam] - $18.00 (55% off)
- Gravity Circuit [Steam] - $8.28 (51% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $22.79 (43% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $8.99 (70% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection [Steam] - $4.50 (77% off)
GamesPlanet
- Dave the Diver [Steam] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall + Annual Pass [Steam] - $18.99 (81% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora [Ubisoft] - $37.99 (46% off)
- Dead Island 2 Gold Edition [Steam] - $35.99 (55% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $21.59 (46% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $24.40 (59% off)
- The Lamplighters League [Steam] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Undisputed [Steam Early Access] - $26.99 (33% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands [Ubisoft] - $1.99 (80% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $53.59 (33% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $12.49 (75% off)
- God of War - $24.99 (50% off)
- Tomb Raider GOTY Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 6/5)
- LEGO Star Wars 3: The Clone Wars - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 6/5)
- Warhammer Skulls Festival
- Warhammer 40K Bundle - $25.27 (80% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader - $34.99 (30% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine - $9.99 (75% off)
- Necromunda: Hired Gun - $9.99 (75% off)
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition - $3.99 (90% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Mechanicus - $5.99 (80% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Dawn of War Master Collection - $9.49 (75% off)
- Space Hulk: Deathwing Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (80% off)
- More from the GOG.com Warhammer Skulls Festival.
- Fallout 3 GOTY Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 6/12)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $6.59 (67% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion GOTY Edition Deluxe - $4.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind GOTY Edition - $5.99 (60% off)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut - $9.99 (75% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Divine Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Baldur's Gate 2 Enhanced Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
- Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
- Alien: Isolation - $7.99 (80% off)
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon - $11.99 (80% off)
- The Yakuza Bundle - $13.49 (75% off)
Green Man Gaming
- Ready or Not [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Dave the Diver [Steam] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Hauntii [Steam] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Warhammer Skulls Festival
- Warhammer: Chaosbane [Steam] - $2.34 (92% off)
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin [Steam] - $10.08 (83% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $21.35 (47% off)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 [Steam] - $4.68 (84% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Boltgun [Steam] - $12.15 (45% off)
- More from the Green Man Gaming Warhammer Skulls Festival.
- Call of Juarez: Gunslinger [Steam] - $3.00 (80% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of May, you'll receive Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Hi-Fi RUSH, Steelrising, Loddlenaut, King of the Castle, Bravery and Greed, Amanda the Adventurer, and Mediterranea Inferno. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $10 or more to get Talisman: Origins and 53 DLC add-ons. These activate on Steam.
Pay $10 or more to get Monster Hunter Rise (w/Deluxe Kit). Pay $20 or more to also receive Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak (w/Deluxe Kit). Pay $25 or more to also receive Monster Hunter World (w/Deluxe Kit). Pay $30 or more to also receive Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (w/Deluxe Kit). These activate on Steam.
Pay $5 or more to get Sin: Gold, Turok, and Blood: Fresh Supply. Pay $10 or more to also receive Forsaken Remastered, Turok 2: Seeds of Evil, and Doom 64. Pay $15 or more to also receive Powerslave Exhumed and Rise of the Triad Ludricrous Edition. Pay $20 or more to also receive Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered.
Pay $6 or more to get Axiom Verge and The Knight Witch. Pay $14 or more to also receive Death's Gambit: Afterlife, Ghost Song, Cookie Cutter, Axiom Verge 2, and 9 Years of Shadows. These activate on Steam.
Pay $8 or more to get Bud Spencer & Terence Hill: Slaps and Beans, Battletoads, and River City Girls Zero. Pay $15 or more to also receive Bud Spencer & Terence Hill: Slaps and Beans 2 and River City Girls. Pay $20 or more to also receive Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons and River City Girls 2. These activate on Steam.
- Destiny 2: Lightfall + Annual Pass [Steam/Epic] - $19.99 (80% off)
- Dave the Diver [Steam] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Ready or Not [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City Alex Murphy Edition [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Groovy Styles Sale
- Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical [Steam] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Chants of Sennaar [Steam] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Deceive Inc. [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Nobody Saves the World [Steam] - $9.99 (60% off)
- Unpacking [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Temtem [Steam] - $17.99 (60% off)
- Haven [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Groovy Styles Sale.
- Warhammer Skulls Festival
- Total War: Warhammer 3 [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Boltgun [Steam] - $14.29 (35% off)
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin [Steam] - $11.99 (80% off)
- Blood Bowl 3 [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 [Steam] - $5.99 (80% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Warhammer Skulls Festival.
Ubisoft Store
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Deluxe Edition - $35.99 (40% off)
- Skull and Bones Premium Edition - $44.99 (50% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Deluxe Edition - $47.99 (40% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage Master Assassin Edition - $44.99 (50% off)
- The Crew Motorfest Deluxe Edition - $39.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition - $49.49 (50% off)
- Uno - $4.00 (60% off)
Steam
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $51.04 (43% off)
- Ready or Not - $29.99 (40% off)
- Lies of P - $41.99 (30% off)
- Dave the Diver - $14.99 (25% off)
- Cerebral Puzzle Showcase
- Cocoon - $14.99 (40% off)
- The Talos Principle 2 - $17.99 (40% off)
- Humanity - $19.79 (34% off)
- Ouros - $3.99 (20% off)
- Baba Is You - $10.49 (30% off)
- Outer Wilds - $14.99 (40% off)
- Return of the Obra Dinn - $11.99 (40% off)
- Into the Breach - $7.49 (50% off)
- More from the Steam Cerebral Puzzle Showcase.
- Warhammer Skulls Festival
- Warhammer 40K: Gladius Relics of War - FREE TO OWN! (Must claim before 5/30 @ 10AM PT)
- Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader - $34.99 (30% off)
- Total War: Warhammer 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide - $23.99 (40% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Boltgun - $14.29 (35% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Battlesector - $19.99 (50% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine Anniversary Edition - $11.99 (80% off)
- Necromunda: Hired Gun - $7.99 (80% off)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 - $5.99 (80% off)
- Space Hulk: Deathwing Enhanced Edition - $4.49 (85% off)
- More from the Steam Warhammer Skulls Festival.
- Annapurna Interactive Publisher Sale
- Open Roads - $14.99 (25% off)
- Stray - $19.79 (34% off)
- Thirsty Suitors - $19.79 (34% off)
- Neon White - $14.99 (40% off)
- Solar Ash - $15.99 (60% off)
- The Artful Escape - $7.99 (60% off)
- More from the Steam Annapurna Interactive Publisher Sale
- Raw Fury Publisher Sale
- Slay the Spire - $8.49 (66% off)
- Cassette Beasts - $13.99 (30% off)
- Moonstone Island - $13.99 (30% off)
- Dome Keeper - $7.19 (60% off)
- Call of the Sea - $5.99 (70% off)
- More from the Steam Raw Fury Publisher Sale
- The Elder Scrolls Franchise Sale
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $5.99 (70% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim VR [VR headset required] - $14.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion GOTY Edition - $2.99 (80% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind GOTY Edition - $3.74 (75% off)
- More from the Steam Elder Scrolls Franchise Sale.
- Minecraft Games Bundle (Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition + Minecraft Legends Deluxe Edition) - $44.98 (50% off)
- Remnant 2 Deluxe Edition - $35.99 (40% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $12.49 (75% off)
- Valheim [Steam Early Access] - $9.99 (50% off)
- DayZ - $26.99 (40% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $11.99 (80% off)
- Undisputed [Steam Early Access] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 4: The Complete Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Bugsnax - $7.49 (70% off)
- American Truck Simulator - $4.99 (75% off)
- Euro Truck Simulator 2 - $4.99 (75% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
