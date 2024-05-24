Weekend PC Download Deals: Warhammer Skulls Festival 2024

Warhammer fans, this is your time. Warhammer Skulls was home to some exciting announcements for games across the entire Warhammer universe. Many of the franchise's titles received some big updates and, more than that, many of them are on sale. Pick your favorite retailer, whether it's Steam, GOG.com, the Humble Store, Green Man Gaming, or several others. Find your favorite Warhammer title, cash in any store-specific rewards if you have any, and enjoy!

Elsewhere, Steam is also celebrating cerebral puzzles this weekend. The Cerebral Puzzle Showcase features mind-benders like Cocoon, Humanity, Baba Is You, and more. If that's not enough, you can find deals on the best titles from Devolver Digital, Raw Fury, and across the entire Elder Scrolls series.

Plus, the Epic Games MEGA Sale is still going on, Gamebillet still has a discount on Tekken 8, GOG.com has the best of Fallout and The Elder Scrolls, and a new Humble Bundle celebrates some of the best remasters from Nightdive Studios.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of May, you'll receive Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Hi-Fi RUSH, Steelrising, Loddlenaut, King of the Castle, Bravery and Greed, Amanda the Adventurer, and Mediterranea Inferno. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $10 or more to get Talisman: Origins and 53 DLC add-ons. These activate on Steam.

Pay $10 or more to get Monster Hunter Rise (w/Deluxe Kit). Pay $20 or more to also receive Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak (w/Deluxe Kit). Pay $25 or more to also receive Monster Hunter World (w/Deluxe Kit). Pay $30 or more to also receive Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (w/Deluxe Kit). These activate on Steam.

Pay $5 or more to get Sin: Gold, Turok, and Blood: Fresh Supply. Pay $10 or more to also receive Forsaken Remastered, Turok 2: Seeds of Evil, and Doom 64. Pay $15 or more to also receive Powerslave Exhumed and Rise of the Triad Ludricrous Edition. Pay $20 or more to also receive Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered.

Pay $6 or more to get Axiom Verge and The Knight Witch. Pay $14 or more to also receive Death's Gambit: Afterlife, Ghost Song, Cookie Cutter, Axiom Verge 2, and 9 Years of Shadows. These activate on Steam.

Pay $8 or more to get Bud Spencer & Terence Hill: Slaps and Beans, Battletoads, and River City Girls Zero. Pay $15 or more to also receive Bud Spencer & Terence Hill: Slaps and Beans 2 and River City Girls. Pay $20 or more to also receive Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons and River City Girls 2. These activate on Steam.

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.