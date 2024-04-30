Divine Weaponry quest - Destiny 2 How to complete the Pantheon Divine Weaponry quest in Destiny 2 so you can claim your raid Exotic weapon.

The Divine Weaponry quests are a new addition to Destiny 2 that arrived alongside Pantheon. Players that complete these quests will be able to select a raid Exotic weapon as a reward. With great rewards come great challenges, so this won’t be an easy task in the slightest.

Divine Weaponry quest



The first Divine Weaponry quest is first available on April 30, 2024. For this quest, players need only defeat four bosses as part of the Pantheon: Atraks Sovereign version of the activity. This version only has a -5 Power delta, meaning it is going to be much easier to nab this one than the Divine Weaponry quest that drops later. Take a look at our Pantheon guide for more information about the different difficulties, rewards, and boss changes. You can also check out our Godslayer Title guide to so you know what you need to do to unlock this beastly title.

Step 1: Pantheon: Atraks Sovereign

Defeat the four bosses in Pantheon: Atraks Sovereign:

This is really the only step that matters. If you cannot defeat all of these bosses then you will not be able to claim your reward. The fights are basically the same as they were in their respective raids, just with more enemies and Tormentors.

Step 2: Get your reward

Before leaving the raid, speak with Arcite-99 and pick your reward. Players will be able to choose from the following:

You must remember to speak with Arcite-99 before you leave Pantheon. If you do leave before speaking with him, you must defeat Atraks-1 again.

Step 3: Speak with Shaxx

Return to Shaxx in the Hall of Champions.

That’s it for the Divine Weaponry quest in Destiny 2. Be sure to dive back into Pantheon each week to earn more rewards and eventually tackle the second version of this quest, where you’ll be able to unlock another raid Exotic. Find more help with endgame content on our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide.