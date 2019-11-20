How to get Ascendant Shards in Destiny 2 Maximise your armor's energy levels by getting more Ascendant Shards in Destiny 2.

Ascendant Shards are a new type of currency in Destiny 2 that many players will be chasing. Getting enough Ascendant Shards can be troublesome, as not only are they expensive but quite rare. However, there are a few reliable ways you can get more of this valuable currency, which is good as you'll be needing it to increase your armor’s energy slots.

How to get Ascendant Shards

Much like its sister currency, the Enhancement Prism, there are three main ways to get Ascendant Shards: buy them, unlock them, or receive them as a reward. Given that this is the final upgrade material needed to fully max a piece of armor, it only makes sense that it’s quite rare.

As for actually how to get Ascendant Shards, they are available from three sources:

Buy them from Banshee-44, the Gunsmith

Unlock them by ranking up the Season Pass, and

Rewarded for completing Nightfall: The Ordeal Master difficulty

Buy Ascendant Shard from the Gunsmith

Ascendant Shards can be purchased from the Gunsmith in the Tower for a high price.

The first method of getting an Ascendant Shard is to buy one from Banshee-44 in the Tower. This is by far the most expensive method, as a single shard requires a metric tonne of resources:

10 Enhancement Prisms

100 Planetary materials

50,000 Glimmer

First off, 10 Enhancement Prisms are difficult enough to acquire. If you go the route of buying them all from Banshee-44 in order to get an Ascendant Shard, that translates to a single shard costing 100 Enhancement Cores. That’s not a small amount.

Secondly, you will need 100 planetary materials. For a lot of long-term players, this shouldn’t be too bad. For newcomers, you may need to spend a bit of time on planets completing bounties and collecting resources.

Finally, 50,000 Glimmer is no small amount either. That’s a fifth of your total carrying capacity. Expect to need to earn a lot of Glimmer if you’re looking to go this route.

Unlock through the Season Pass

At level 80, you will receive your first Ascendant Shard from the Season Pass.

Another method of getting an Ascendant Shard is by ranking up the Season Pass. At Level 80, you will receive your first official Ascendant Shard. This is obviously good for fully Masterworking a single piece of armor, so you’ll no doubt be looking at the other options for getting the others you need.

It’s also worth noting that the shard is on the bottom track, so only those that bought the Season Pass will be able to claim it.

Rewarded from Nightfall: The Ordeal

Only the Master difficulty of the Nightfall: The Ordeal has a chance of dropping Ascendant Shards.

An Ascendant Shard isn’t available from just any version of Nightfall: The Ordeal, it has to be the Master difficulty. This is a 980 Power activity, featuring various types of Destiny 2 Champions. This is an extremely challenging activity, so come prepared for a fight. Even when it's all said and done, there's only a small chance one will actually drop.

Getting more Ascendant Shards in Destiny 2 is no easy task. These are the pinnacle upgrade material, used in taking a piece of armor to its maximum energy potential, so expect to be spending a lot of time farming for more of these. While you’re farming, take a look over the Destiny 2 guide for even more tips and strategies.