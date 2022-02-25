How to get Ascendant Alloy - Destiny 2 Here are all the ways you can get Ascendant Alloy in Destiny 2.

With weapon crafting coming to Destiny 2 via The Witch Queen, so to has a new Exotic material called Ascendant Alloy. This ultra-rare material is used to craft Enhanced Traits and unlock Catalysts at the Relic. To put it mildly, you’re going to want a lot of these, so let’s dive into the different ways you can obtain them.

How to get Ascendant Alloy

Players can get Ascendant Alloy in the following ways:

Weapon crafting quest that has you customizing The Enigma Glaive

Purchase one from Rahool for 400 Legendary Shards (one per account per week)

Reach Reputation Rank 16 with Banshee-44

Reach Reputation Rank 13 with Fynch to unlock campaign missions on higher difficulties

Reach Reputation Rank 18 with Fynch to unlock Wellspring on higher difficulties

The last two ways to obtain Ascendant Alloy are notable because they don’t provide the material directly, but rather unlock these activities for Guardians to participate in. Through the completion of those activities there is a chance for Ascendant Alloy to drop, although expect these missions from The Witch Queen campaign and runs of Wellspring to feature end-game difficulties. If we use the activities that drop Ascendant Shards as a guide, they will be tough for the average Guardian to complete.

For now, Guardians should be purchasing their weekly Ascendant Alloy from Rahool in the Tower. It’ll set you back 400 Legendary Shards, but that’s not a lot for those of us who grind Destiny 2 almost daily. I’m sitting at more than 11,000 right now, and there are Guardians who make my Legendary Shard balance look like peanuts.

As more ways to get Ascendant Alloy become known, I’ll be sure to update this guide so that you’re always keeping a healthy stash for all your crafting and Catalyst needs. Until then, visit our Destiny 2 strategy guide for more help with everything new to The Witch Queen.