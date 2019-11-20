How to get Enhancement Prisms in Destiny 2
Enhancement Prisms are one of the new types of upgrade currency introduced to Destiny 2 with Shadowkeep. Getting your hands on more Enhancement Prisms is going to be a bit tricky, time-consuming, or cost quite a lot of resources. However, if you want to start increasing the Energy rating of your armor, you’ll need a good supply.
How to get Enhancement Prisms
There are three ways to get Enhancement Prisms in Destiny 2: purchase them, unlock them, and receive them as a reward. Unfortunately, these items are almost as rare as their new sister consumable, the Ascendant Shard.
But to expand on how to get them further, the three sources are:
- Purchased from the Gunsmith
- Unlocked by leveling up the Season Pass
- Rewarded upon completing Nightfall: The Ordeal
Purchase from the Gunsmith
The first method of acquiring Enhancement Prisms is to buy them from Banshee-44 in the Tower. You will need a lot of planetary resources, as well as Enhancement Cores and Glimmer. The cost of a single prism is:
- 10 Enhancement Cores
- 25 Planetary materials
- 10,000 Glimmer
You can only hold a maximum of 10 Enhancement Prisms at a time, which is convenient as that’s exactly how many it will cost you to buy an Ascendant Shard from the Gunsmith. Buying these prisms from Banshee-44 will likely be an early-game option when you’re increasing your Power to do Nightfalls, and then a late-game option when you’re trying to bridge a gap.
Ranking up the Season Pass
Another method, which only applies to those who purchased it, is to get Enhancement Prisms from the Season Pass. You will be rewarded with a couple of prisms in the later levels of the Season Pass, so leveling up quickly is going to be important.
Nightfall: The Ordeal
The last way to get Enhancement Prisms is to complete Nightfall: The Ordeal on Legend or Master difficulty. These two are 950 and 980 Power respectively. Unfortunately, the prism is not a guaranteed reward, in fact, it’s classified as an uncommon and common reward, again, respectively.
Getting Enhancement Prisms in Destiny 2 is tough, but not as tough as Ascendant Shards. The economy of increasing your armor’s energy definitely favors stockpiling Enhancement Cores, so make sure you’re keeping a healthy supply of those. Take a look at the Destiny 2 guide for more resource gathering tips.
