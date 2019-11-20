How to get Enhancement Prisms in Destiny 2 Learn the best way to get more Enhancement Prisms in Destiny 2 so you can increase your armor's energy levels.

Enhancement Prisms are one of the new types of upgrade currency introduced to Destiny 2 with Shadowkeep. Getting your hands on more Enhancement Prisms is going to be a bit tricky, time-consuming, or cost quite a lot of resources. However, if you want to start increasing the Energy rating of your armor, you’ll need a good supply.

How to get Enhancement Prisms

There are three ways to get Enhancement Prisms in Destiny 2: purchase them, unlock them, and receive them as a reward. Unfortunately, these items are almost as rare as their new sister consumable, the Ascendant Shard.

But to expand on how to get them further, the three sources are:

Purchased from the Gunsmith

Unlocked by leveling up the Season Pass

Rewarded upon completing Nightfall: The Ordeal

Purchase from the Gunsmith

Buying an Enhancement Prism will set you back quite a few resources.

The first method of acquiring Enhancement Prisms is to buy them from Banshee-44 in the Tower. You will need a lot of planetary resources, as well as Enhancement Cores and Glimmer. The cost of a single prism is:

10 Enhancement Cores

25 Planetary materials

10,000 Glimmer

You can only hold a maximum of 10 Enhancement Prisms at a time, which is convenient as that’s exactly how many it will cost you to buy an Ascendant Shard from the Gunsmith. Buying these prisms from Banshee-44 will likely be an early-game option when you’re increasing your Power to do Nightfalls, and then a late-game option when you’re trying to bridge a gap.

Ranking up the Season Pass

The Season Pass offers Enhancement Prism rewards at set ranks.

Another method, which only applies to those who purchased it, is to get Enhancement Prisms from the Season Pass. You will be rewarded with a couple of prisms in the later levels of the Season Pass, so leveling up quickly is going to be important.

Nightfall: The Ordeal

Enhancement Prism are an uncommon or common drop from Nightfall: The Ordeal, depending on what difficulty you select.

The last way to get Enhancement Prisms is to complete Nightfall: The Ordeal on Legend or Master difficulty. These two are 950 and 980 Power respectively. Unfortunately, the prism is not a guaranteed reward, in fact, it’s classified as an uncommon and common reward, again, respectively.

Getting Enhancement Prisms in Destiny 2 is tough, but not as tough as Ascendant Shards. The economy of increasing your armor’s energy definitely favors stockpiling Enhancement Cores, so make sure you’re keeping a healthy supply of those. Take a look at the Destiny 2 guide for more resource gathering tips.