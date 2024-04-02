Evening Reading - April 2, 2024

Welcome, welcome, Shackers. It’s Tuesday, and not only that, but it’s also April. We’re already a fourth of the way through the year and there have been some fantastic games to come out already. However, we’ve still got plenty of fun times ahead, and we’re looking forward to sharing our coverage with you as it happens. That said, it’s time to close down another fine day of posting, and that means another freshly prepared Evening Reading. Please enjoy.

Happy 40th Nintendo anniversary to Takashi Tezuka

As of April 2024, Takashi Tezuka has been working at Nintendo 40 years.



A legend who has worked on every 2D Mario game and a lot more of your favorite Nintendo games. pic.twitter.com/ZqEvxynwHJ — Stealth (@Stealth40k) April 2, 2024

That’s quite a few decades of Mario.

iKuma

How I believe Akuma unlocks his phone in World Tour Mode #Akuma pic.twitter.com/72twoa5Pj2 — Mr BlondetanamoBay (@BlondetanamoBay) April 1, 2024

I would fully and 100 percent respect if Akuma Raging Demon’ed his phone to unlock it. How could you not?

Elden Ring at the wheel

WE DID IT! We beat Elden Ring's Radahn RL1 on steering wheel! Super proud of this one! pic.twitter.com/1WXEY6UNgf — Thormungandr (@thormungandr) April 2, 2024

Some of us have trouble beating Elden Ring on a normal controller, let alone a steering wheel.

Waiting for that special Silksong day

Hollow Knight fans when they get a store page with no release date and no other new information https://t.co/aGORJtiESk pic.twitter.com/wjOjcaHbcq — FE MS Paint Memes for the Strategically Challenged (@fe_paint) April 2, 2024

But also… You know, literally any news would be nice.

Rocket Jump your morning

what's wrong babe, you've barely touched your panquakes pic.twitter.com/YKSYkEYlog — Gregorio Franco (@gregorioxfranco) April 1, 2024

Panquakes are genius. Makes me wish someone could have rocked this at QuakeCon for some kind of themed continental breakfast.

Livable wages are cringe

At least we have a SpongeBob meme to turn an otherwise stupid moment into something funny.

Questing is going well in Dragon’s Dogma 2

JohnnyChugs on Cortex

An Ogre invaded town while I was there. Chaos ensued. The city mage helped by setting both the Ogre and my character on fire.

