New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Evening Reading - April 2, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means time for another round of Evening Reading.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

Welcome, welcome, Shackers. It’s Tuesday, and not only that, but it’s also April. We’re already a fourth of the way through the year and there have been some fantastic games to come out already. However, we’ve still got plenty of fun times ahead, and we’re looking forward to sharing our coverage with you as it happens. That said, it’s time to close down another fine day of posting, and that means another freshly prepared Evening Reading. Please enjoy.

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!

Happy 40th Nintendo anniversary to Takashi Tezuka

That’s quite a few decades of Mario.

iKuma

I would fully and 100 percent respect if Akuma Raging Demon’ed his phone to unlock it. How could you not?

Elden Ring at the wheel

Some of us have trouble beating Elden Ring on a normal controller, let alone a steering wheel.

Waiting for that special Silksong day

But also… You know, literally any news would be nice.

Rocket Jump your morning

Panquakes are genius. Makes me wish someone could have rocked this at QuakeCon for some kind of themed continental breakfast.

Livable wages are cringe

At least we have a SpongeBob meme to turn an otherwise stupid moment into something funny.

Questing is going well in Dragon’s Dogma 2

JohnnyChugs on Cortex

An Ogre invaded town while I was there. Chaos ensued. The city mage helped by setting both the Ogre and my character on fire.

And there you have it, Shackers. That’s your Evening Reading for this April 2, 2024. Thank you for stopping by and showing your support for our coverage. As an aside, if you want to help support Shacknews even further, there’s always Mercury, where you can help the site out for as little as a dollar a month. Don’t have a dollar? Don’t need one to check out Bubbletron. It’s a Shacknews game in which you assemble your next trillion-dollar idea from a daily set of randomized prompts. Can you guess the day’s highest valuation and earn the Money Hat?

Bubbletron valuing a start-up for an Artificial Intelligence Amusement Park Sex Robot at $8,424,000,000,000
Bubbletron agrees that a future in which amusement park attractions get freaky-deaky would be profitable.
Source: Bubbletron

We hope you all have a good evening. Up to anything fun? Sound off in the Chatty comments below!

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola