Discord to reportedly start showing video game ads

The first Discord ads are said to focus on quests players can complete for rewards.
Donovan Erskine
Discord
3

Discord has long been firm in its decision to not push ads to users on its app but it seems like there may have finally been a change in philosophy. A new report states that Discord is planning to introduce ads on its text and voice chatting platform. Specifically, these advertisements would feature in-game tasks that players can complete to earn rewards.

The Wall Street Journal published a report this weekend that claims Discord will soon roll out its first batch of ads to users, a move that would mark a major change in philosophy for the popular communication app. According to the outlets’ sources, these ads will be in the form of quests, which task players with completing specific in-game objectives in order to earn rewards. Specifically, users will have to stream their game to a friend in a Discord call.

The Discord logo inside of a green bubbble.

Source: Discord

Discord previously experimented with such quests during a trial run in select servers. It’s important to note that Discord users will be able to turn off ads in their app settings.

As for when you should expect ads to start showing up on your feed, the feature goes into effect this week. It’s a play to bolster revenue, as implementing ads is a lever that many tech companies have pulled in recent months. Earlier this year, Discord laid off 17 percent of its staff.

News Editor
