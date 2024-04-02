Dragon's Dogma 2 crosses 2.5 million units sold The popular sequel's sales have pushed the Dragon's Dogma franchise to 10 million units sold overall.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 launched less than two weeks ago, but that’s all the time it took to make its mark on the 2024 gaming year for Capcom. The developer announced that Dragon’s Dogma 2 has crossed 2.5 million units sold since its release in late March 2024. Moreover, with the big early sales of the sequel, the Dragon’s Dogma series as a whole has climbed over 10 million unit sales overall.

Capcom announced the two-week sales milestone for Dragon’s Dogma 2 in a press release on its investor relations website this week. The company shared that its promotional content, including early release of its character creator, helped push Dragon’s Dogma 2’s success:

Capcom carried out various global-facing promotional activities with the aim of attracting not only long-time fans of the series but newcomers as well, including the launch of a free application that let users create their player avatars prior to the game’s release, as well as in-game pawns made in collaboration with celebrities in various countries and Japanese national athletes. Updates regarding additions and changes to some specifications for Dragon’s Dogma 2 are being made on an ongoing basis.

Dragon's Dogma 2 flew high in unit sales on the back of its vast and beautiful open world and extremely impressive pawn system.

Source: Capcom

Dragon’s Dogma 2 has been a blast for a lot of critics and fans, including here at Shacknews in our review. It earned its high marks with a beautiful open world, compelling combat and classes, a solid character creator, and its stellar pawn system. We were especially impressed with the AI of the pawns and constantly surprised by what they would do based on the situation at hand. It hasn’t been perfect, what with framerate and performance issues, especially on PC, but Capcom is on track to improving it with planned future updates.

We’ll share more details on Dragon’s Dogma 2 updates as they become available. In the meantime, the game seems to be doing quite well. For all of your questing needs, be sure to check our Dragon’s Dogma 2 topic for guides and additional coverage.