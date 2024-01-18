Evening Reading - January 18, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Remember Rocket League?

“What was Rocket League like before Epic took over?” pic.twitter.com/fgoHCbdLzx — Virge (@Virge) January 15, 2024

I haven't played the game since the launch of F-Zero 99. Praise the lord.

What kinda bag?

How did that bag not break?

Average Home Depot parking lot

Just the average Home Depot experience. pic.twitter.com/qQGrnblbzG — Jeff McRichards (@JeffMcRichards) January 14, 2024

Nothing to see here.

Harry Mack opening for Marc Rebillet at Red Rocks

I doubt Harry expected it would take that long to get to the stage.

Never skip leg day

Squats level 1 -> level 10 pic.twitter.com/znCaBlK6dc — All things interesting (@interesting_aIl) January 14, 2024

This dude is something else.

Everyone needs their own personal Fart Hotel

Sage wisdom from PirateSoftware.

MJD's face is priceless

The defense!

F it, AJ Hawk PMS Highlight Reel

AJ Hawk’s Pat McAfee Show highlight tape pic.twitter.com/mr2kGRwgVx — Korked Bats (@korkedbats) January 8, 2024

That's the President of Ohio, right there.

Canton Ohio Weather Report

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

It was not too cold today...

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for January 18, 2024. Please consider playing Bubbletron to show your support of our team.

duke nuked on Cortex

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.