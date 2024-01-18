New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - January 18, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Remember Rocket League?

I haven't played the game since the launch of F-Zero 99. Praise the lord.

What kinda bag?

How did that bag not break?

Average Home Depot parking lot

Nothing to see here.

Harry Mack opening for Marc Rebillet at Red Rocks

I doubt Harry expected it would take that long to get to the stage.

Never skip leg day

This dude is something else.

Everyone needs their own personal Fart Hotel

Sage wisdom from PirateSoftware.

MJD's face is priceless

The defense!

F it, AJ Hawk PMS Highlight Reel

That's the President of Ohio, right there.

Canton Ohio Weather Report

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

It was not too cold today...

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for January 18, 2024. Please consider playing Bubbletron to show your support of our team.

duke nuked on Cortex

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

