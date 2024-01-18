Evening Reading - January 18, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Another Code: Recollection Review: Tracing over lost memories
- Turnip Boy Robs a Bank review: Taking another bite out of crime
- Pangolin dog pals & adventure await us in Visions of Mana this Summer 2024
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle gets gameplay reveal
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 gets May 21, 2024 release date
- Dual wield magic & bullets when you play Avowed this Fall 2024
- Destiny 2 character customization coming before The Final Shape
- Ed is bringing Psycho-powered punches to Street Fighter 6 in February 2024
- Smite Pro Player Adapting on Smite 2, what they want to see & God roster wishlist
- Starfield Update 1.9.47.0 patch notes include over 100 fixes
Todd Howard easter egg. #XboxDeveloperDirect pic.twitter.com/e5VSe51fBT— Shacknews (@shacknews) January 18, 2024
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Remember Rocket League?
“What was Rocket League like before Epic took over?” pic.twitter.com/fgoHCbdLzx— Virge (@Virge) January 15, 2024
I haven't played the game since the launch of F-Zero 99. Praise the lord.
What kinda bag?
I screamed so loud pic.twitter.com/8sf72ZnErT— ♒January 29🔥👹🔪 (@Jaysin_Voorhees) January 16, 2024
How did that bag not break?
Average Home Depot parking lot
Just the average Home Depot experience. pic.twitter.com/qQGrnblbzG— Jeff McRichards (@JeffMcRichards) January 14, 2024
Nothing to see here.
Harry Mack opening for Marc Rebillet at Red Rocks
I doubt Harry expected it would take that long to get to the stage.
Never skip leg day
Squats level 1 -> level 10 pic.twitter.com/znCaBlK6dc— All things interesting (@interesting_aIl) January 14, 2024
This dude is something else.
Everyone needs their own personal Fart Hotel
Sage wisdom from PirateSoftware.
MJD's face is priceless
Maurice Jones-Drew’s face 💀 pic.twitter.com/WqJqmhyiqo— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) January 14, 2024
The defense!
F it, AJ Hawk PMS Highlight Reel
AJ Hawk’s Pat McAfee Show highlight tape pic.twitter.com/mr2kGRwgVx— Korked Bats (@korkedbats) January 8, 2024
That's the President of Ohio, right there.
Canton Ohio Weather Report
the man with the briefcase on Cortex
It was not too cold today...
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for January 18, 2024. Please consider playing Bubbletron to show your support of our team.
duke nuked on Cortex
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Asif Khan posted a new article, Evening Reading - January 18, 2024