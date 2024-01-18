Destiny 2 character customization coming before The Final Shape Guardians will soon be able to modify their character's appearance whenever they like.

As players prepare for The Final Shape, Destiny 2’s next major expansion, developer Bungie has shared another weekly update on the game’s development. In the latest edition of TWID, Bungie has confirmed that a long-requested feature will finally come to the game. An upcoming character customization feature will allow users to tweak the appearance of their character whenever they want.

Bungie announced Destiny 2’s character customization feature in today’s installment of TWID (This Week in Destiny). The studio hopes that this will add to player freedom, and let Guardians fix the mistakes of their past.



Source: Bungie

No matter the reason, you'll be able to change your Guardian’s look when character customization goes live in an update before the release of The Final Shape. To do so, you'll only need to launch Destiny 2 and you'll notice a new option when you hover over a character at the character selection screen.

You will be able to modify the appearance of your Guardians anytime, without cost or limit to the number of changes. Just take into consideration that while you can change the body type, face, hair/head, and markings, it won’t be possible to change from one origin to another (i.e., Human, Exo, or Awoken).

With Destiny 2 having been around since 2017, many characters are still locked into cosmetic decisions they made nearly seven years ago. There’s no release date for the new feature, but Bungie says it’ll arrive before The Final Shape expansion later this year. Make Shacknews your home for everything in the world of Destiny 2.