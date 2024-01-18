New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Shacknews Game of the Year 2023 - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the KingdomDestiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Shacknews Game of the Year 2023 - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Destiny 2 character customization coming before The Final Shape

Guardians will soon be able to modify their character's appearance whenever they like.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Bungie
1

As players prepare for The Final Shape, Destiny 2’s next major expansion, developer Bungie has shared another weekly update on the game’s development. In the latest edition of TWID, Bungie has confirmed that a long-requested feature will finally come to the game. An upcoming character customization feature will allow users to tweak the appearance of their character whenever they want.

Bungie announced Destiny 2’s character customization feature in today’s installment of TWID (This Week in Destiny). The studio hopes that this will add to player freedom, and let Guardians fix the mistakes of their past.

A guardian holding a Gjallarhorn.

Source: Bungie

With Destiny 2 having been around since 2017, many characters are still locked into cosmetic decisions they made nearly seven years ago. There’s no release date for the new feature, but Bungie says it’ll arrive before The Final Shape expansion later this year. Make Shacknews your home for everything in the world of Destiny 2.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola