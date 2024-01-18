Destiny 2 character customization coming before The Final Shape
Guardians will soon be able to modify their character's appearance whenever they like.
As players prepare for The Final Shape, Destiny 2’s next major expansion, developer Bungie has shared another weekly update on the game’s development. In the latest edition of TWID, Bungie has confirmed that a long-requested feature will finally come to the game. An upcoming character customization feature will allow users to tweak the appearance of their character whenever they want.
Bungie announced Destiny 2’s character customization feature in today’s installment of TWID (This Week in Destiny). The studio hopes that this will add to player freedom, and let Guardians fix the mistakes of their past.
With Destiny 2 having been around since 2017, many characters are still locked into cosmetic decisions they made nearly seven years ago. There’s no release date for the new feature, but Bungie says it’ll arrive before The Final Shape expansion later this year. Make Shacknews your home for everything in the world of Destiny 2.
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Destiny 2 character customization coming before The Final Shape