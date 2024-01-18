Indiana Jones and the Great Circle gets gameplay reveal Machine Games' Indiana Jones game will be released later this year.

Machine Games debuted the first look at its Indiana Jones game during today’s Xbox Developer Direct. Titled Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, the first-person adventure game will take the adventurer to Egypt, Rome, and the Himalayas.

During the Developer Direct, Machine Games introduced us to the story of the Great Circle, which is set between the Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade films. As a professor at Marshall College, Jones sets out on a journey to learn more about a stolen relic from the school museum. During Jones’ journey, he’ll be joined by Geena, an investigative reporter being described as a secondary protagonist.

The reveal also provided a detailed look at gameplay. As a first-person game, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle features a blend of puzzles and combat, and there were no shortage of clips of Indy whacking people with his whip. The whip can also be used for traversal, such as scaling buildings. When doing this, the camera pulls out to a third-person perspective.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will be released later this year. It was featured alongside the likes of Avowed and Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 during the January 2024 Developer Direct.