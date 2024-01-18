New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle gets gameplay reveal

Machine Games' Indiana Jones game will be released later this year.
Donovan Erskine
Xbox Game Studios
3

Machine Games debuted the first look at its Indiana Jones game during today’s Xbox Developer Direct. Titled Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, the first-person adventure game will take the adventurer to Egypt, Rome, and the Himalayas.

During the Developer Direct, Machine Games introduced us to the story of the Great Circle, which is set between the Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade films. As a professor at Marshall College, Jones sets out on a journey to learn more about a stolen relic from the school museum. During Jones’ journey, he’ll be joined by Geena, an investigative reporter being described as a secondary protagonist.

The reveal also provided a detailed look at gameplay. As a first-person game, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle features a blend of puzzles and combat, and there were no shortage of clips of Indy whacking people with his whip. The whip can also be used for traversal, such as scaling buildings. When doing this, the camera pulls out to a third-person perspective.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will be released later this year. It was featured alongside the likes of Avowed and Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 during the January 2024 Developer Direct.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

