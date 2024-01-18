Ed is bringing Psycho-powered punches to Street Fighter 6 in February 2024 The third DLC character of Street Fighter 6 Year 1 got his first reveal in a new cinematic trailer.

The third character of Street Fighter 6’s Year 1 DLC collection has made his first appearance, and now we know when he’s coming. Capcom gave Ed an all-new trailer, showing off presumably what will be his World Tour mode introduction. More than that, we also got a release window for the character. Ed will be shimmying and punching his way into Street Fighter 6 sometime in February 2024.

Capcom dropped the reveal trailer for Ed late today on the Street Fighter 6 YouTube channel. The scene opens on the Metro City subway as a World Tour player character gets accosted by a number of box wearing thugs. It isn’t long before Ed himself shows up and starts lighting each of the thugs up with a flurry of punches and fancy footwork. Eventually, a big thug shows up and Ed unleashes his Psycho power to annihilate them.

Imbued with Bison's Psycho power and trained in boxing under Balrog, Ed brings a mix of physical and energy offense to Street Fighter 6.

Source: Capcom

Ed marks the third character of the planned Street Fighter 6 Year 1 DLC series, following AKI and Rashid. With Ed’s arrival in February, there’s only one character left on the slate this year: Akuma. While the Raging Demon’s arrival might overshadow Ed a little bit, we don’t expect the Psycho-powered boxer to be a slouch either. He had an interesting set of skills in the previous game, using a mix of M. Bison and Balrog aesthetics to pummel foes with fists and energy attacks. We expect he won’t be any less aggressive with mechanics like Drive Rush and Drive Impact strapped to him.

With a February window set for Ed in Street Fighter 6, stay tuned for more coverage leading up to the character’s launch. We’ll share more details such as the concrete release date here as they drop.