Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 gets May 21, 2024 release date Ninja Theory will deliver the highly-anticipated Hellblade sequel this spring.

After many years in development, we finally know when we can expect to play Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2. Ninja Theory and Microsoft have announced that the game will arrive in just a handful of months on May 21, 2024.



Source: Xbox Game Studios

The release date was announced during the January 2024 Xbox Developer Direct.

