Turnip Boy Robs a Bank review: Taking another bite out of crime

Everyone’s favorite tax-evading turnip is back for more lawlessness in Turnip Boy Robs a Bank, developer Snoozy Kazoo’s anticipated sequel to 2021’s Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion. Although it maintains the 2D pixel art aesthetic of the original, the sequel strays from the Zelda-inspired puzzle solving of the first game, instead opting for roguelite gameplay progression that encourages replayability.

Breaking the bank



Source: Graffiti Games

In Turnip Boy Robs a Bank, players once again take control of the rosy-cheeked Turnip Boy as he is confronted with new opportunities to expand his criminal record. Dillitini, a fedora-wearing pickle and leader of the Pickle Gang, has enlisted Turnip Boy’s criminal talents to pull off a heist at the Botanical Bank. The bank is run by an angsty allium named Stinky, who goes out of his way to keep prying hands away from his profits.

After joining the heist team, Turnip Boy is taken to a warehouse that doubles as the main base of operations. While at the warehouse, Turnip Boy can interact with members of the Pickled Gang, equip weapons, purchase items off the Dark Web, and obtain upgrades.

The town of Veggieville has been shaken by the events of the previous game, causing many of its displaced residents to occupy the depths of the bank. Anthropomorphic food-folk can be found throughout the bank’s various chambers, including friendly employees and hostile security guards. When you aren’t fighting off the (peach) fuzz or shaking food-folk senseless for their pocket change, you will be chatting up a colorful, edible cast of characters, with several familiar faces returning for the sequel.

A den of thieves



Source: Graffiti Games

Given Turnip Boy’s penchant for petty theft, it is no wonder that the Pickled Gang has tasked him with doing the dirty work of the heist. The core gameplay loop consists of breaking into the bank, stealing as much as possible, and returning to the warehouse in one piece. The goal is to gradually unlock new rooms and make your way deeper into the bank each time. You only have a few minutes per run before security reinforcements are sent in, limiting your progress during your initial few attempts. While a convenient train system is available from within the bank to help you quickly return to the warehouse, train tickets cost money and its stations are few and far between.

Once you get a few bank runs under your belt, you will have likely earned enough cash to buy enhancements from Robo-Raphael, a gym-crazed cyborg radish and Pickled Gang member who sells buffs that improve Turnip Boy's stats, such as total health, wallet capacity, and combat damage. You can also purchase certain items like C4 and a pickaxe off of the Dark Web, which can come in handy when breaking into the bank’s most valuable vaults.



Source: Graffiti Games

Enhancements aside, Turnip Boy is only as efficient as the weapons he has on-hand. Initially, you will have just a sword and a gun at your disposal. From floral chainsaws to firefly homing missiles, there is a plethora of zany weapons to discover within the bank. You can only carry two weapons at a time, and returning safely to the warehouse allows you to keep the weapons you find. Recycling weapons goes toward research that gradually unlocks new permanent weapons for your arsenal, such as a crossbow, grenade launcher, and laser gun. The fleeting nature of the weaponry made me carefully consider the weapons I was picking up on each run, and which ones I would be willing to sacrifice for research. Although I was reluctant to get rid of certain weapons at first, cool and interesting weapons seemed to drop pretty frequently, especially after buying the luck buff from the robo-radish. There is also a storage locker that becomes available later on that further helps with weapon management.

Despite its new roguelite elements, the rooms of the bank are not procedurally generated as one might expect. Instead, it is the elevators that provide the element of randomness in each run. Elevators in the bank will have markings on their door indicating what room they lead to, but the same elevator may lead somewhere entirely different next time. You may end up in a vault with plenty of cash to collect, or you may encounter special NPCs that offer new tasks to complete for rewards.

Of mushrooms and men



Source: Graffiti Games

There are a handful of bosses to tackle throughout the Botanical Bank, most of which are some sort of food-folk gone wild. Despite having special weapons and combat capabilities to set them apart from one another, there is one feature that nearly every boss battle has in common, and that is the endless stream of enemy mobs that spawn throughout the boss room during the fight. These enemies are the same security guards and cops you encounter throughout the bank. While this familiarity makes them easy to predict during combat, I would have preferred to have enemy mobs that were themed or designed specifically for each boss battle to make them feel more distinct.

Aside from its humorous writing and quirky characters, one aspect of the game that stood out is the soundtrack. The high-energy, toe-tapping tunes set the pace for each bank run, and you can unlock additional songs if you harvest enough souls for a very Souls-like bonfire named DJ Sizzle. Players who enjoyed hunting down hats in the previous game will certainly be able to satisfy that itch, as there are plenty of new hats to obtain as collectibles for your accomplishments. Hats, songs, tasks, inventory, and other features are accessed via apps on your in-game phone, which acts as the main menu.

Part of what made the first game memorable was its overall comedic tone. The narrative of Turnip Boy Robs a Bank goes much deeper into the lore of the world this time around, cranking the wierdness up to a thousand while maintaining the same wit and whimsy that made the original stand out.

Turnip a new leaf



Source: Graffiti Games

The newly added roguelite elements in Turnip Boy Robs a Bank make for a lengthier, more replayable experience that kept me engaged throughout. The transition to roguelite gameplay may seem somewhat off-putting for players who expected a more Zelda-like adventure akin to the first game. However, even with its shift in gameplay direction, the sequel remains faithful to the original with its humorous tone and cute aesthetic while offering a fresh experience for both new and returning players.

This review is based on a digital code provided by the publisher. Turnip Boy Robs a Bank is available on January 18, 2024 for PC, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.