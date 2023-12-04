Evening Reading - December 4, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Grand Theft Auto VI reveal trailer

We finally get an official look at GTA 6. Looking forward to 2025 already. But let's not wish away 2024.

Datto has thoughts on some Warlock Exotic buffs

So many builds have been gutted in Destiny 2.

Burnout Paradise review

The Burnout series were so good. Once upon a time.

Let's learn about black holes

Time is so strange.

Dunkey reviews Lethal Company

Have you had a chance to check this game out yet?

Halo season 2 trailer

I'm keen to see Master Chief finally go to Halo. Will season 3 introduce the Flood?

The ultimate ultra marathon

These backyard runs look awesome.

Fallout Plays has some thoughts on the latest dungeon

I think Warlord's Ruin is great, but the weapon drops are a bit average.

Quinn analyzes the first 10 minutes of Dune: Part 2

I cannot wait for this film.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.

What are you up to tonight?