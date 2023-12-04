Vampire Survivors v1.8 embarks on Adventures this week A new way to play Vampire Survivors comes to PC and Xbox later this week.

Vampire Survivors continues to roll along with new updates that give players new ways to experience it. The latest addition to the game is a new Adventures mode that adds new stories and remixed content that offers new reasons to dive back in and slay some more undead monsters. Poncle had some good news for fans on Monday, announcing that the Vampire Survivors v1.8 update with the new Adventures content is set to roll out this week.

In addition to a new trailer, Poncle noted on the Vampire Survivors Twitter (X) account that Adventures would begin rolling out this Wednesday, December 6. However, the update only appears to be ready for PC and Xbox with Nintendo Switch and mobile devices set to receive the new content at a later date. While the trailer offers a glimpse at what players can expect from the new game mode, Poncle appears to have more up its sleeve, asking users to tune in to the Day of the Devs: The Game Awards showcase for additional information. That presentation is set to air on Wednesday at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET, the same day as v1.8's deployment.



Source: Poncle

Vampire Survivors' Adventures mode was first revealed back on November 3. Adventures will start players from scratch, place them in remixed stages, and give them custom challenges with a limited arsenal. Wednesday's patch will mark the first wave of Adventures content with Poncle promising more to come in future updates. More information on what the new game mode entails can be found on the Poncle website.

Adventures marks the latest in what has been a rich year of post-release content for Vampire Survivors, which is a big reason why we've nominated it for Best Ongoing Game in the Shacknews Awards 2023. We'll be watching Wednesday's Day of the Devs: The Game Awards showcase for more information on this and other exciting indie games, so keep it on Shacknews for any further updates.