Evening Reading - November 3, 2023

Happy BlizzCon to those who celebrate. Here's tonight's Evening Reading.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Hello, Shacknews! I am reporting in from BlizzCon, but sitting in a press room will not stop me from delivering another round of news, memes, and entertainment. It's the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the gaming horn

The biggest non-Blizzard news of the day comes from Poncle, who have unveiled a new way to play Vampire Survivors. Adventures is coming soon.

EVO is hosting a special Tekken 8 Showcase next weekend, which will also feature the game's final character reveal.

Taking a look at other BlizzCon news, here's a fresh look at Hearthstone's Showdown in the Badlands expansion. This wasn't the team's only announcement. Battlegrounds Duos is coming next year.

And here's the launch trailer for Warcraft Rumble, giving you an idea of what to expect.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Omni-presence

I'm going to guess this encounter doesn't end well for Johnny Cage.

Reunion of Doom

Prepare to celebrate Doom's 30th anniversary with a special reunion featuring John Romero and John Carmack. Moderated by Shacknews' own David L. Craddock.

Nic F*CKINNNNNNNNN Cage!

Look, man, nobody ever sets out to be a meme. It just happens naturally.

Nothing but the Hotfix

Coming off the Halloween season, check out this special compilation of indie horror speedruns.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai expresses the importance of trying to make something unique without comparing your work to others.

This week in Shaqnews (and Chucknews)

It's not everyday that the fellas get a care package from Kim Kardashian.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Ronda Rousey has begun making the indie rounds and this announced main event was all it took to sell me a ticket.

Tonight in video game music

Funk Fiction uploaded some smooth Sonic covers to GameChops.

That's it for the first Friday Evening Reading for the month of November! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!

