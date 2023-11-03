Evening Reading - November 3, 2023

Hello, Shacknews! I am reporting in from BlizzCon, but sitting in a press room will not stop me from delivering another round of news, memes, and entertainment. It's the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

The biggest non-Blizzard news of the day comes from Poncle, who have unveiled a new way to play Vampire Survivors. Adventures is coming soon.

7 Evo Champions. 1 @TEKKEN 8 Showmatch. The Final Character Reveal.



Presenting the Evo TEKKEN 8 Showcase on November 12th, 2023. pic.twitter.com/RgBi1cnyP7 — EVO (@EVO) November 3, 2023

EVO is hosting a special Tekken 8 Showcase next weekend, which will also feature the game's final character reveal.

Taking a look at other BlizzCon news, here's a fresh look at Hearthstone's Showdown in the Badlands expansion. This wasn't the team's only announcement. Battlegrounds Duos is coming next year.

And here's the launch trailer for Warcraft Rumble, giving you an idea of what to expect.

Omni-presence

“Because Duh… you’re the villain, Bro”



November 9: Omniman joins the cast of #MortalKombat1 pic.twitter.com/Vx6DLQ9R40 — Ed Boon (@noobde) November 3, 2023

I'm going to guess this encounter doesn't end well for Johnny Cage.

Reunion of Doom

In addition to SIGIL II (https://t.co/Ag7KlXUzNw), I've got some other great news to celebrate DOOM's 30th Anniversary. Join me and John Carmack @ID_AA_Carmack to discuss DOOM live, moderated by David L. Craddock @davidlcraddock. Dec 10 8pm GMT on https://t.co/bODJojudA5. Thanks… pic.twitter.com/7lkVVksE1v — John Romero ⛧ (@romero) November 3, 2023

Prepare to celebrate Doom's 30th anniversary with a special reunion featuring John Romero and John Carmack. Moderated by Shacknews' own David L. Craddock.

Nic F*CKINNNNNNNNN Cage!

Nicolas Cage: 'I Didn't Get Into Movies to Be a Meme,' and 'I Had No Control Over It' https://t.co/oBBkdIl7C8 — Variety (@Variety) November 3, 2023

Look, man, nobody ever sets out to be a meme. It just happens naturally.

Nothing but the Hotfix

Coming off the Halloween season, check out this special compilation of indie horror speedruns.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai expresses the importance of trying to make something unique without comparing your work to others.

This week in Shaqnews (and Chucknews)

It's not everyday that the fellas get a care package from Kim Kardashian.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

[BREAKING]



*MAIN EVENT*

Ronda Rousey & Marina Shafir

🆚

Athena & Billie Starkz!



Signed for 11/16 #RevolverUNREAL

Los Angeles, CA

LIVE on @FiteTV+



🎟️ https://t.co/mOxgSQzp6e



(ALL TICKET SALE PROFITS DONATED TO LAHAINA WILDFIRE RELIEF.) pic.twitter.com/FHoKYqpn3J — Wrestling REVOLVER (@PWRevolver) November 3, 2023

Ronda Rousey has begun making the indie rounds and this announced main event was all it took to sell me a ticket.

Tonight in video game music

Funk Fiction uploaded some smooth Sonic covers to GameChops.

