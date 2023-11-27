Evening Reading - November 27, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- The Shacknews Awards 2023 nominees
- Last Train Home review: One heck of a train ride
- The Indigo Disk will establish a challenging endgame for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
- Shacknews Holiday 2023 Gift Guide for Gamers
- The Texas Chain Saw Massacre November 28, 2023 patch notes
- Lethal Company reaches over 180k concurrent players in Steam Early Access
- Suika Game crosses four million downloads since launching on Nintendo Switch
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape expansion gets early June 2024 release date
- Cities: Skylines 2 mod Editor will have an early access period before official launch
- Marvel Snap publisher Nuverse to 'wind down' as owner ByteDance exits gaming
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
Just a short and sweet one today!
Backyard ultra marathon doco
I find this really appealing. The idea of pushing your body, doing as many laps as possible.
Datto has some thoughts on Season of the Witch
Up next: Season of the Wish.
Mr Beast tries out some jobs
The disparity in pay is wild.
Got a coffee lover in your family?
Let Mr Hoffmann help you buy a gift.
Burnout 3: Takedown is the GOAT
Best racing game ever.
Speedrunning research is always so wild
I love how 'runners work out new strategies based on new exploits or glitches.
Let Aztecross prepare you for the next Destiny 2 season
A lot of changes coming to weapons. I wonder how they will feel.
Quinn talks about one of the best books ever: The Three-Body Problem
The trilogy of books is probably one of the best I've read.
