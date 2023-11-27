Suika Game crosses four million downloads since launching on Nintendo Switch The happy little puzzle-drop game about assembling watermelons has made quite a boom in the last few days of 2023 gaming.

One of the more prevalent games to come out of the woodwork in the end of 2023 has been a humble little puzzle-drop game called Suika game. Originally a free browser-based game, it launched on Nintendo Switch late this year and has been a bit of a hit, garnering over four million downloads since its Switch release.

The 4 million download milestone for Suika Game was first reported by Japan news outlet Gamer, as shared by Nintendo Life. According to the announcement, Suika Game has garnered four million downloads worldwide since it came to the Nintendo Switch eShop in October 2023. No matter how you slice it, that’s good numbers for an out-of-nowhere puzzle game running at around $2.99 USD on the shop. To celebrate, developer Aladdin X released a sticker pack that can be used on a certain social messaging app in Japan.

The launch of Suika Game on Nintendo Switch put millions of new eyes on it, winning players over with its charm and simplicity.

Source: Nintendo

Suika Game’s popularity comes from its charm and simplicity, as well as its humble price. The game is a puzzle-drop arcade-style game in which players drop different melons and try to combine the same ones to form bigger melons. Do well enough and you’ll make a full-size watermelon. Merge two watermelons and they’ll disappear and you’ll get a ton of points. Players have been playing the game non-stop, trying to make their marks on challenges such as high score leaderboards and fastest time to create a melon.

With such a solid run on the Nintendo Switch, Suika Game has most certainly caught our attention as one of the last surprises in 2023 gaming.