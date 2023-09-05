Evening Reading - September 5, 2023

Welcome to Tuesday, September, and what’s hopefully a short week for all of you, Shackers! Following Labor Day, we’re back and have a great month of gaming and tech news ahead of us, not to mention a ton of great content from the weekend. That said, it’s about time to close today out and coast towards the end of the week. We hope you’ll enjoy this pipin’ hot and fresh edition of the Evening Reading as we close down another day of posting.
- Alone in the Dark delayed to January 2024
- F-Zero GX producer & Nagoshi Studio lead is still open to working on the franchise
- Marvel Snap September 2023 patch notes buff Snowguard, nerf Absorbing Man
- Rocket League Season 12 start date set for this week
- The Texas Chain Saw Massacre September 2023 patch notes temporarily remove PC cross-play
- NetEase will showcase 12 games at Tokyo Game Show 2023, including a new one
- Starfield modders add Nick Cage, Todd Howard, and Phil Spencer flashlights
- Tetris Effect: Connected World Championship 2023 online tournament announced
- The Lords of the Fallen bosses don't have to be confronted alone
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder has enough newness to break out of the NSMB rut
- Path of Exile 2 aims to be an ARPG with much-improved action
Going Buggy
The Clown Prince of ONE PIECE, Jeff Ward's transformation into Buggy, is now forever tattooed in my brain. #OnePieceNetflix pic.twitter.com/FRyn84QHwL— ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) September 5, 2023
I actually hear the One Piece live-action series was pretty good? Buggy at least looks on point.
Pay for your fountain drinks in Gotham… or else
These type of Batman tik toks will never fail to make me laugh 😭💀 pic.twitter.com/tJNhSJzw8X— sabrina 🦇 (@nightwaynes) September 4, 2023
I don’t imagine Batman sits around every diner in Gotham that offers water cups, but when he does…
ManningCast tryouts
You could say the auditions for a third ManningCast host did not go as expected. pic.twitter.com/dDfdblWpVm— Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) September 5, 2023
Say what you want about any of the people that appeared, this was pretty dang funny. Lost it at Brady threatening to come back to football.
Speaking of which
September 5, 2023
Dr. Eggman should have been an NFL head coach, just saying.
Jade copium
These are the type of players that want jade back pic.twitter.com/s1jhta95d2— Method (@Methodogy) September 5, 2023
Look, I think there are plenty of good Jade players out there… But if you’re going to harass Ed Boon to get her into MK1, you should also learn to block and not throw out raw Fatal Blows on wake-up.
Retreat to a safe distance
HAHAHAHAHAHAHA j'arrive plus a respirer 🤣 mais ce genre de trucs complètement imprévues en pleins dialogues qui colle parfaitement avec la situation c'est ce qu'il y a de mieux dans le jeu vidéo. #Starfield pic.twitter.com/wKltEcOhDw— Psychobaker (@Psychobaker_24) September 5, 2023
Look, you haven’t been saved if there is still a horribly aggressive spider creature in visible and walkable distance from you.
And there you have it. That’s your Evening Reading for this fine September 5, 2023. We hope you enjoy this edition, as well as the delightful content we have lined up for you this month. If you’d like to support Shacknews, then consider Mercury, where you can support the site for as little as a dollar a month. Don’t have a dollar to spare? Don’t need one to enjoy Shackpets. That’s our free app on iOS and Android where you can engage in the ultimate battle of pet cuteness by uploading and voting on precious pet pics like that of my little Silo.
Thanks for stopping by, Shackers. We appreciate you as always. Have a great night. Enjoying any good games or TV? Sound off in the Chatty below!
