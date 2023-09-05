New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - September 5, 2023

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for the latest edition of the Evening Reading.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

Welcome to Tuesday, September, and what’s hopefully a short week for all of you, Shackers! Following Labor Day, we’re back and have a great month of gaming and tech news ahead of us, not to mention a ton of great content from the weekend. That said, it’s about time to close today out and coast towards the end of the week. We hope you’ll enjoy this pipin’ hot and fresh edition of the Evening Reading as we close down another day of posting.

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!

Going Buggy

I actually hear the One Piece live-action series was pretty good? Buggy at least looks on point.

Pay for your fountain drinks in Gotham… or else

I don’t imagine Batman sits around every diner in Gotham that offers water cups, but when he does…

ManningCast tryouts

Say what you want about any of the people that appeared, this was pretty dang funny. Lost it at Brady threatening to come back to football.

Speaking of which

Dr. Eggman should have been an NFL head coach, just saying.

Jade copium

Look, I think there are plenty of good Jade players out there… But if you’re going to harass Ed Boon to get her into MK1, you should also learn to block and not throw out raw Fatal Blows on wake-up.

Retreat to a safe distance

Look, you haven’t been saved if there is still a horribly aggressive spider creature in visible and walkable distance from you.

And there you have it. That’s your Evening Reading for this fine September 5, 2023. We hope you enjoy this edition, as well as the delightful content we have lined up for you this month. If you’d like to support Shacknews, then consider Mercury, where you can support the site for as little as a dollar a month. Don’t have a dollar to spare? Don’t need one to enjoy Shackpets. That’s our free app on iOS and Android where you can engage in the ultimate battle of pet cuteness by uploading and voting on precious pet pics like that of my little Silo.

A mini-Aussie shepherd, smiling, but unsure about this picture being taken
Silo doesn't like the camera, no matter how cute she is in front of it. She forced the smile on this one.

Thanks for stopping by, Shackers. We appreciate you as always. Have a great night. Enjoying any good games or TV? Sound off in the Chatty below!

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

