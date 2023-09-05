Evening Reading - September 5, 2023

Welcome to Tuesday, September, and what’s hopefully a short week for all of you, Shackers! Following Labor Day, we’re back and have a great month of gaming and tech news ahead of us, not to mention a ton of great content from the weekend. That said, it’s about time to close today out and coast towards the end of the week. We hope you’ll enjoy this pipin’ hot and fresh edition of the Evening Reading as we close down another day of posting.

Going Buggy

The Clown Prince of ONE PIECE, Jeff Ward's transformation into Buggy, is now forever tattooed in my brain. #OnePieceNetflix pic.twitter.com/FRyn84QHwL — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) September 5, 2023

I actually hear the One Piece live-action series was pretty good? Buggy at least looks on point.

Pay for your fountain drinks in Gotham… or else

These type of Batman tik toks will never fail to make me laugh 😭💀 pic.twitter.com/tJNhSJzw8X — sabrina 🦇 (@nightwaynes) September 4, 2023

I don’t imagine Batman sits around every diner in Gotham that offers water cups, but when he does…

ManningCast tryouts

You could say the auditions for a third ManningCast host did not go as expected. pic.twitter.com/dDfdblWpVm — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) September 5, 2023

Say what you want about any of the people that appeared, this was pretty dang funny. Lost it at Brady threatening to come back to football.

Speaking of which

Dr. Eggman should have been an NFL head coach, just saying.

Jade copium

These are the type of players that want jade back pic.twitter.com/s1jhta95d2 — Method (@Methodogy) September 5, 2023

Look, I think there are plenty of good Jade players out there… But if you’re going to harass Ed Boon to get her into MK1, you should also learn to block and not throw out raw Fatal Blows on wake-up.

Retreat to a safe distance

HAHAHAHAHAHAHA j'arrive plus a respirer 🤣 mais ce genre de trucs complètement imprévues en pleins dialogues qui colle parfaitement avec la situation c'est ce qu'il y a de mieux dans le jeu vidéo. #Starfield pic.twitter.com/wKltEcOhDw — Psychobaker (@Psychobaker_24) September 5, 2023

Look, you haven’t been saved if there is still a horribly aggressive spider creature in visible and walkable distance from you.

And there you have it. That's your Evening Reading for this fine September 5, 2023.

Silo doesn't like the camera, no matter how cute she is in front of it. She forced the smile on this one.

Thanks for stopping by, Shackers. We appreciate you as always. Have a great night. Enjoying any good games or TV? Sound off in the Chatty below!