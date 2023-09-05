The Texas Chain Saw Massacre September 2023 patch notes temporarily remove PC cross-play Gun Interactive has shared the latest list of patch notes for The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre released last month to a solid response from audiences, but it’s not without a handful of significant issues. Publisher Gun Interactive has released the full list of patch notes for The Texas Chain Saw Massacre’s September 2023 update.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre September 2023 patch notes



Source: Gun Interactive

The official list of patch notes were shared on the Texas Chain Saw Massacre subreddit over the weekend.

Fixed: PC stuttering on Ultra graphics settings This fix resolves graphical issues when running the game on Ultra settings with appropriate hardware. This also fixes an issue causing FPS drops when attacking or grappling with opponents while running the game on Ultra settings with appropriate hardware.

Fixed: Voice chat not working in lobbies for party members This fix is for an issue where party members would lose voice chat functionality once in a lobby.

Fixed: XP Progression This fix resolves a UI issue that would appear to rank up after every match, despite not gaining the required XP to do so. This fix also resolves inaccurate XP and XP delays related to earning XP.

Fixed: Various Crashes and Freezes This includes a PS4 crash related to unlocking trophies. This also includes a fix for high level players experiencing a crash on the match results screen.

Changed: Key Rebinding We’ve added key rebinding to the PC version of the game.

Changed: Lobbies will now launch with 6 players This change should help lobbies get running smoother, quicker, and with less drops due to incomplete lobbies. Leatherface is STILL required for a match.

Changed: Quick Match Menu We’ve moved Quick Match to the top of the menu options when looking to join games. Quick Match will result in not only quicker matchmaking into a lobby, but also fuller lobbies.

Changed: PC Removed from Cross Play We are temporarily separating PC from the console player base in cross play while we continue to improve our anti-cheat tools and resources.

Tuning: EAC and Anti Cheat Improvements We have made several improvements to our anti-cheat and protection from additional cheat resources. We’ve also improved our tracking and logging for cheat detection and consistent future improvement.



Most notably, these patch notes temporarily remove PC from cross-play. Here’s hoping that the related issues are solved soon and PC players can resume enjoying the horrors with their console companions. Bookmark our Texas Chain Saw Massacre topic page for more on the asymmetrical horror game.