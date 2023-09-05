NetEase will showcase 12 games at Tokyo Game Show 2023, including a new one While much of NetEase's showcase will feature unannounced updates, an all-new game reveal is also in its plans at TGS2023.

With Tokyo Game Show 2023 right around the corner this September, NetEase is looking to make its biggest appearance yet at the Japan-centered gaming event. During its part of Tokyo Game Show 2023, NetEase will show off updates for around 12 games. That’s not all, though. NetEase also claims it will be revealing a brand new title during its Tokyo Game Show 2023 showcase, though it hasn’t said which of its many developers the game will be from.

NetEase shared details of its Tokyo Game Show 2023 plans via a press release on September 5, 2023. According to the press release, the company will have at least one major new title that will be making its first public appearance at Tokyo Game Show 2023. There’s no telling what it is, but given NetEase’s acquisition of popular developers like Grasshopper Manufacture and Yakuza creator Toshihiro Nagoshi, now helming his own Nagoshi Studio, we expect it could be something brand new out of one of these groups.

The only clue to the new game NetEase is revealing at Tokyo Game Show 2023 is a blurred image that looks like a rabbit creature and a mech.

Source: NetEase

A new game isn’t all NetEase has to show at Tokyo Game Show 2023. NetEase’s other studios will also be showing off new details and updates for known games. For instance, Quantic Dream, which was acquired by NetEase in 2022, recently announced its new publishing label under the name of Spotlight by Quantic Dream and it will have updates on three of the games it’s publishing, including Dustborn, Under the Waves, and Lysfanga. Other games showcased will include Identity V, unVEIL the World by Shueisha Games, and Wilderness Action by NetEase Games.

With Tokyo Game Show 2023 kicking off near the end of September, stay tuned for reveals from NetEase and other publishers and developers there. We’ll share the news and reveals as they drop.