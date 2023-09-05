Starfield modders add Nick Cage, Todd Howard, and Phil Spencer flashlights Starfield modders are already busy adding ways to customize your... flashlight?

With Starfield hitting early access launch prior to the holiday weekend, modders have wasted no time with digging in adding content and quality-of-life features to the sci-fi RPG. There’s a lot to see and do in Starfield, and the limit of what the mod community can accomplish is seemingly nonexistent. This is precisely why the first batch of Starfield mods includes Nick Cage, Todd Howard, and Phil Spencer-themed flashlights.

Over the weekend, various flashlight mods for Starfield went viral on social media. This includes one that’ll turn your handy flashlight into the glorious face of Nicolas Cage, allowing the beloved actor to illuminate your path, even on the outer fringes of the Settled Systems. There’s also a Todd Howard flashlight, which will provide a similar function, projecting the face of Bethesda Game Studios’ iconic executive producer onto any surface. Of course, the community couldn’t leave head of Xbox Phil Spencer out of the fun, you can bring his visage along for the journey, too.



Source: GeraldMods

The mods are currently only available to Starfield players on PC. However, Bethesda has added mod options for the console versions of Fallout 4 and Skyrim, so fingers crossed that they’ll let console players enjoy the glory of these modified flashlights sometime down the road.

While the face flashlights made for some good laughs, they’re undoubtedly just the start of what Starfield modders are going to accomplish. We’re quite curious to see what the community is able to come up with once they’ve had enough time to really sink their teeth into the RPG. We were pretty big fans of the base game in our review. For all of your vanilla Starfield needs, including guides, make Shacknews your home.