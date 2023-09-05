Tetris Effect: Connected World Championship 2023 online tournament announced Players can register now to compete in 1v1 and 3v3 Connected Vs. competitions leading up to a Grand Finals event in November.

For the third year in a row, the Tetris Company and Enhance are teaming up to bring us the Tetris Effect: Connected World Championship. The competition will return as an online tournament featuring 1v1 and 3v3 events. There will also be multiple styles of modes for players to compete in, and it all leads up to a Grand Finals event that will take place in November 2023. Registration is open for all events now.

Enhance and the Tetris Company announced the details of the Tetris Effect: Connected World Championship 2023 events on September 5, 2023, with a page dedicated to tournament details on the Tetris Effect website. The main competition will be split between 1v1 and 3v3 competition. The 3v3 end will take place in the Connected Vs mode with teams of three fighting it out in a tournament that begins on October 7, 2023. Meanwhile, the 1v1 tournament have its own one-day event in which players compete in Score Attack, Classic Score Attack, and Zone Battle modes to qualify for a Tri-Effect-A Grand Finals competition on November 11, 2023.

The Tetris Effect: Connected World Championship 2023 events will include 1v1 and 3v3 competitive events leading up to a Grand Finals event on November 11.

Source: Tetris Company

This will be the third year that Tetris Effect: Connected has had a world championship competition, which began alongside the Classic Tetris World Championships in 2021. Since then, the Tetris Effect: Connected World Championship has continued to take place alongside the physical CTWC events each year as an online tournament. Enhance has also been involved heavily, ensuring that players have plenty of rewards if they can take the winner’s circle in each tournament event.

With the Tetris Effect: Connected World Championship 2023 event set, be sure to register if you want to compete, and stay tuned for more details and updates as they drop leading up to the competition.