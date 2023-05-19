Evening Reading - May 19, 2023

Greetings, travelers! We are back again and we are here with a fresh round of news, memes, and entertainment. It's time for the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the gaming horn

Once again, there are games that are not Zelda to talk about!

Ed Boon sat down to talk about the upcoming Mortal Kombat 1.

Get behind the wheel in LEGO 2K Drive, which is out now.

Final Fantasy 16 Producer Naoki Yoshida and Localization Director Michael-Christopher Koji Fox meet Ben Starr, the English voice of Clive.

Ravenswatch is getting its first new character. It's Geppetto, who brings his wooden puppets into battle. We've loved what we've seen of Ravenswatch so far and you can check out our hands-on preview.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Week 2

“you cant pet the dog in tears of the kingdom”



not if i have anything to say about it… pic.twitter.com/kT9uKEVDsF — Noah (@noah________a) May 16, 2023

We're petting these dogs, dammit!

Hidetaka Miyazaki's Tears Of The Kingdom pic.twitter.com/HUXEL50kuG — Daniel Hardcastle (@DanNerdCubed) May 17, 2023

Heads up!

Thanks a lot for tunning in once more for the Tears of the Kingdom playthrough! What a good time I'm having playing this game, it's actually insane! Highly recommend it so far and I still haven't completed a single temple! See you tomorrow for more! pic.twitter.com/p6hey2tbAH — Luxthos (@luxthos) May 19, 2023

This is why Link doesn't assemble his own Mario Karts.

I JUST can't time it right to catch treasure chests out of the air, so I decided to try something else...#YarMeTreasure #totk#TearsOfTheKingdom #Zelda #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/cUjdaZc08v — Mistress J 😈 (@TheMistressJ) May 19, 2023

That's one way to catch a falling chest.

Super Mario Maker 2 streamer CarlSagan42 is trying his hand at Tears of the Kingdom and his discovery of the Gloom hands is much like ours. (Slight volume warning)

Finally...

Maximilian has some issues with the weather.

RIP one of the all-time greats

We are heartbroken by the passing of the legendary Jim Brown.



One of the greatest players in NFL history, a true pioneer and activist. Jim Brown’s legacy will live on forever. 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/byBcZ0c7KG — NFL (@NFL) May 19, 2023

Jim Brown is remembered as one of the NFL's all-time greatest running backs, a social activist, and an actor.

Here he is defending Earth from a Martian invasion.

Loop Daddy vs. JP Morgan

Fuck JP Morgan pic.twitter.com/YXBbXG6zKC — MARC REBILLET (@marcrebillet) May 19, 2023

Marc Rebillet takes on the system.

Go for broke!

Let's look at a few early highlights from the pros, who are rolling on the Street Fighter 6 Open Beta.

Neutral Jumping the wrong fireball leads to death in SF6 pic.twitter.com/wY1woLKCu6 — NASR | Adel (@Bigbird_fgc) May 19, 2023

Big Bird's already working on the punishes.

Nemo's got the corner game with Chun Li going.

Haitani already having some fun.

Gamerbee discovering the sick range on Luke's CA.

And Mago is prepping his Juri for competition.

Finally, check out our own Dennis White getting into the action on the Shacknews Twitch channel.

The 'Fast' old days

Today on the pod, we go all the way back to the 1st Fast with our bud @Sethrogen - where the Big Bad is a scared man with a shotgun & the crew are involved in a combination dvd/vcr player heist. If only Baby Dom could know the lengths he would go over the next 20 years... pic.twitter.com/E6Oh3Mcr5N — HowDidThisGetMade? (@HDTGM) May 19, 2023

The How Did This Get Made crew (Paul Scheer, June Diane Raphael, and Jason Mantzoukas) look back at the one that started it all: The Fast and the Furious. (Which of course, is not to be confused with Fast & Furious, which is the fourth one.) They bring Seth Rogen and have some fun laughs over this series' humble beginnings.

*Seth Rogen laugh intensifies*

Nothing but the Hotfix

Still too early for Games Done Quick to hit Tears of the Kingdom, so let's take a look at another Zelda favorite. JHobz and Keizaron take on The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages in this week's edition of The First Step.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai discusses being approached for Super Smash Bros. Brawl and his approach towards this flagship Wii title.

This week in Shaqnews

From one legend to another, Shaq speaks with Kareem.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

The Elite ride again!

Tonight in video game music

OC ReMix continues the celebration of Tears of the Kingdom with this mix of the Ballad of the Wind Fish from The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening.

That's it for the third Friday Evening Reading for the month of May! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!