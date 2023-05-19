Ikumi Nakamura, Slipknot, & Iron Maiden to be featured in Dead by Daylight in-game cosmetics Nakamura designed original skins for several Killers and Survivors, and further new cosmetics will feature iconic imagery from the bands Slipknot and Iron Maiden.

With Dead by Daylight having crossed its 7-year anniversary, it’s getting some pretty great content ready with help from some extremely notable faces. Not only are legendary heavy metal bands Iron Maiden and Slipknot getting cosmetic collections in a future update, but the loveable and creative Ikumi Nakamura was also brought in to create entire new costumes for several Killers and Survivors. All of it will be launching in the months ahead.

Behaviour Interactive shared the details on all of these cosmetic collections in its 7-year anniversary presentation on May 19, 2023. As shared in the recap, Ikumi Nakamura’s designs are full character skins for The Oni and The Legion Killers and Survivor Yui Kimura. For The Oni, Nakamura went with a demon design based on Japanese myth of a Killer that will ceaselessly keep killing until there’s nothing left to slay. Meanwhile, The Legion is based on the popular image of all-girl high school gangs in Japan. Finally, based on her love of motorcycles and motocycle wear, Nakamura designed a new look for Yui that gives her a sporty and sleek look.

Ikumi Nakamura designed full skins for several Survivors and Killers, including The Legion (pictured), The Oni, and Yui Kimura.

Source: Behaviour Interactive

The presentation also revealed that Behaviour Interactive is working with Slipknot and Iron Maiden on a wealth of cosmetics as well. The Iron Collection features outfits that are inspired by the band’s mascot, the zombie Eddie. Meanwhile, The Slipknot Collection will feature 9 masks for various Killers, all inspired by members of the band and their real-life masks worn during performances.

All of these cosmetics are set to launch in the months ahead. There was a lot of further content shown during the Dead by Daylight anniversary presentation. Nicolas Cage is coming to the game as Nicolas Cage and we’re also getting original content inspired by sci-fi horror with the End Transmission Chapter. As we await more details like release dates on the various content, stay tuned for updates as they become available.