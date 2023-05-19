Weekend Console Download Deals for May 19: An Indie-licious interlude

Today, we'd like to do something a little bit different on the Weekend Console Download Deals. As we're in-between giant sales, we'd like to let you know about some of our exciting Shacknews programming on Twitch and YouTube. Every Monday, TJ Denzer brings you Indie-licious, in which we shine a spotlight on lesser known indie titles. What's the tie in with this week's deals? This week's title, Super Dungeon Maker is now available on PC and Nintendo Switch. The Switch version is currently on sale. Take a look and check out our shows every week on Shacknews!
You'll find many of last week's sales are carrying on over to this week, including the PlayStation Big Games, Big Deals sale and the Xbox Game Studios sale. You can also celebrate the recent Humble Games Showcase and find the best from Humble on sale from Nintendo.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Star Wars Episode 1 Racer - FREE!
- Hoa - FREE!
- Diablo 2 Resurrected [Xbox Series X] - $13.19 (67% off)
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (70% off)
- Mortal Shell Enhanced Edition [Xbox Series X] - $8.99 (70% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- The best of the Xbox 360 generation is on sale during the Xbox Backwards Compat Sale.
- Xbox Game Studios Sale
- Halo Infinite (Campaign) [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Sea of Thieves Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Psychonauts 2 [Xbox Series X] - $20.99 (65% off)
- Forza Horizon 5 + Forza Horizon 4 Premium Editions [Xbox Series X] - $65.99 (67% off)
- Ori: The Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- Gears Triple Bundle [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (70% off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection [Xbox Series X] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Halo Wars 2 Complete Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $7.49 (75% off)
- Rare Replay - $7.49 (75% off)
- More from the Xbox Xbox Game Studios Sale.
- Activision Blizzard Publisher Sale
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Cross-Gen Bundle [Xbox Series X] - $45.49 (35% off)
- Diablo Prime Evil Collection [Xbox Series X] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Overwatch 2 Hero Pack [Xbox Series X] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Blizzard Arcade Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Crash Bandicoot Crashiversary Bundle - $47.99 (60% off)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy - $13.99 (65% off)
- More from the Xbox Activision Blizzard Publisher Sale.
- Super Saver Sale
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $29.99 (70% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 [Xbox Series X] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (70% off)
- Gotham Knights [Xbox Series X] - $23.09 (67% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition [Xbox Series X] - $35.99 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition [Xbox Series X] - $35.99 (55% off)
- Riders Republic [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Pac-Man World Re-PAC [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Pac-Man Museum+ - $9.99 (50% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition - $17.99 (85% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- Batman: Arkham Knight - $3.99 (80% off)
- More from the Xbox Super Saver Sale.
- Publisher Spotlight Sale
- A Plague Tale: Requiem [Xbox Series X] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Prodeus [Xbox Series X] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (50% off)
- OlliOlli World [Xbox Series X] - $17.99 (40% off)
- The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition [Xbox Series X] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Midnight Fight Express - $13.99 (30% off)
- Greedfall - $10.49 (70% off)
- Curse of the Dead Gods - $6.99 (65% off)
- Unpacking [Xbox Series X] - $11.99 (40% off)
- CrossCode - $6.99 (65% off)
- A Hat in Time - $14.99 (50% off)
- Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition [Xbox Series X] - $9.99 (75% off)
- More from the Xbox Super Saver Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Big Games, Big Deals
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition [PS5/PS4] - $74.99 (25% off)
- WWE 2K23 Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $74.99 (25% off)
- Wild Hearts Karakuri Edition [PS5] - $62.99 (30% off)
- Like a Dragon: Ishin Digital Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $48.99 (30% off)
- Dead Space Digital Deluxe Edition [PS5] - $55.99 (30% off)
- Forspoken Digital Deluxe Edition [PS5] - $47.49 (50% off)
- The Callisto Protocol Digital Deluxe Edition [PS5] - $53.99 (40% off)
- EA SPORTS PGA Tour Deluxe Edition [PS5] - $50.99 (40% off)
- Sonic Frontiers Digital Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $41.99 (40% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition [PS5/PS4] - $35.99 (70% off)
- Riders Republic [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Evil West [PS5/PS4] - $41.99 (30% off)
- NHL 23 [PS5] - $20.99 (70% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem [PS5] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Hitman: World of Assassination [PS5/PS4] - $34.99 (50% off)
- PowerWash Simulator [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo Deluxe Edition [PS5] - $31.99 (60% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Outriders: Worldslayer [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Rollerdrome [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Death's Door [PS5/PS4] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Prodeus [PS5/PS4] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Castlevania Advance Collection - $11.99 (40% off)
- Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood - $9.99 (50% off)
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled - $13.99 (65% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection - $5.99 (90% off)
- More from the PlayStation Big Games, Big Deals Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- GRID Legends [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Chivalry 2 [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Descenders - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Super Dungeon Maker - $15.99 (20% off)
- Humble Games 3rd Anniversary Sale
- Unpacking - $11.99 (40% off)
- Signalis - $15.99 (20% off)
- Temtem - $30.14 (33% off)
- Slay the Spire - $9.99 (60% off)
- Prodeus - $17.49 (30% off)
- Crying Suns - $12.49 (50% off)
- Wizard of Legend - $4.79 (70% off)
- The Wild at Heart - $12.49 (50% off)
- Unsighted - $9.99 (50% off)
- Ring of Pain - $7.99 (60% off)
- Midnight Fight Express - $13.99 (30% off)
- Moonscars - $13.99 (30% off)
- Ghost Song - $13.99 (30% off)
- Chinatown Detective Agency - $12.49 (50% off)
- One Step From Eden - $7.99 (60% off)
- A Hat in Time - $14.99 (50% off)
- Aegis Defenders - $4.99 (75% off)
- Archvale - $8.99 (40% off)
- Carto - $7.99 (60% off)
- Dodgeball Academia - $12.49 (50% off)
- Flynn: Son of Crimson - $9.99 (50% off)
- Forager - $6.99 (65% off)
- Ikenfell - $7.99 (60% off)
- Infinite Guitars - $15.99 (20% off)
- Supraland - $11.99 (40% off)
- Void Bastards - $8.99 (70% off)
- Wandersong - $4.99 (75% off)
- Wildfire - $5.99 (60% off)
- WB Games Spring Sale
- Cars 3: Driven to Win - $5.99 (85% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game - $7.49 (85% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition - $31.99 (60% off)
- LEGO The Incredibles - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO Worlds - $5.99 (80% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $9.99 (80% off)
- Scribblenauts Showdown - $3.99 (90% off)
- Square Enix Spring Cleaning Sale
- Fear Effect Sedna - $1.99 (90% off)
- Oh My Godheads Party Edition - $2.99 (80% off)
- PowerWash Simulator - $19.99 (20% off)
- Life is Strange Arcadia Bay Collection - $29.99 (50% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors - $29.99 (50% off)
- It Takes Two - $29.99 (25% off)
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R - $32.49 (35% off)
- LEGO Bricktales - $20.99 (30% off)
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival - $32.49 (35% off)
- Time on Frog Island - $8.49 (66% off)
- Little Nightmares 1+2 - $14.99 (70% off)
- Freshly Frosted - $6.65 (33% off)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat - $15.99 (60% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
