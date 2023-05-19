Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Weekend Console Download Deals for May 19: An Indie-licious interlude

Have you been watching Indie-licious on Shacknews? If so, you'll notice that this week's featured title is on sale!
Ozzie Mejia
1

Today, we'd like to do something a little bit different on the Weekend Console Download Deals. As we're in-between giant sales, we'd like to let you know about some of our exciting Shacknews programming on Twitch and YouTube. Every Monday, TJ Denzer brings you Indie-licious, in which we shine a spotlight on lesser known indie titles. What's the tie in with this week's deals? This week's title, Super Dungeon Maker is now available on PC and Nintendo Switch. The Switch version is currently on sale. Take a look and check out our shows every week on Shacknews!

You'll find many of last week's sales are carrying on over to this week, including the PlayStation Big Games, Big Deals sale and the Xbox Game Studios sale. You can also celebrate the recent Humble Games Showcase and find the best from Humble on sale from Nintendo.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

