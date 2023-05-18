Every game revealed in the Humble Games Showcase 2023 Humble Games has unveiled its lineup of upcoming titles, including one that's available right now.

The team at Humble Games has outlined what to expect in the upcoming year. The outlook for 2023 appears to be positive with some unrevealed titles joining the ones already on the agenda. There's even a newly announced game that's available right now. We took a look at today's presentation and have a helpful recap for anybody who missed it.

Every game revealed in the Humble Games Showcase 2023

Wizard of Legend 2



Source: Humble Games

This is a follow-up to the 2018 title from developer Contingent99. While Contingent99 will offer consultation on the sequel, Children of Morta studio Dead Mage will take the reigns. Look for a new 3D visual style, as well as four-player online co-op play.

Dead Mage is putting its own stamp on this follow-up to the acclaimed original by adding new spells, new areas to explore, and much tougher enemies to take down. Wizard of Legend 2 is early in development, but look for it to release on PC.

#BLUD



Source: Humble Games

Exit 73 is entering the game development arena with its debut title, but their experience comes from the world of animation. Co-owners Chris Burns and Bob Fox originally cut their teeth at various animation studios and have even worked on some Nickelodeon pilots. Now they're taking what they've learned and are applying to a delightfully animated dungeon crawler called #BLUD.

#BLUD follows teenager Becky Bruster. Players will navigate her through high school by day, taking part in various academic and social activities. By night, she fulfills her calling as a vampire hunter and tries to dispatch the undead before they can overrun her town. Sporting the type of hand-drawn animation style that one would expect from Nickelodeon and Cartoon Network, players will attempt to survive high school in more ways than one.

#BLUD is coming to PC in 2024.

Breeze in the Clouds



Source: Humble Games

Back in 2020, Humble got the ball rolling on the Black Game Developer Fund, an initiative aimed at helping Black creators bring their visions to life. The first game from the BGDF, Protodroid DeLTa, is releasing later this month. The second game was revealed today from the team at Stormy Nights Interactive and it's called Breeze in the Clouds.

First revealed in March 2022, Breeze in the Clouds is a 2D brawling adventure game that follows a lovable doggo named Breeze. This corgi has been whisked away and separated from his owner, Diana, and has found himself in the world of Tropolis. Breeze must pick up and master various weather-based abilities in order to defeat the forces of pollution and find his way back home. Stormy Game Initiative hopes to keep players punching out pollution to the beat, as Breeze's journey will feature over 70 composed tracks.

Breeze in the Clouds is coming soon to PC.

Stray Gods: A Roleplaying Musical

Technically not a reveal, Stray Gods: A Roleplaying Musical is one of the Humble Games' most high profile titles to date. It collects an all-star voice cast for a totally different kind of experience that blends togehter the Lucasarts/Telltale style of adventure game with musical theater.

Thursday's Humble Games Showcase offered a fresh behind-the-scenes look at the making of the game and, once again, offered a reminder of the upcoming August 3 release date. Look for it to release exclusively on PC.

Supraland: Six Inches Under



Source: Humble Games

Humble Games has announced a follow-up to its critically acclaimed 2019 release, Supraland. Supra Games is back at it with a new puzzle platforming adventure, one that takes players deep underground. Can players use their ingenuity and newfound abilities to escape the depths and return to the surface?

The wait for Supraland: Six Inches Under isn't long at all. In fact, it's available right now on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. Apologies to Nintendo Switch owners, who will get their version of the game later this summer.

Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus



Source: Humble Games

Humble Games has partnered up with the team at Squid Shock Studios to introduce the Celestial Blossom known as Bo. Inspired by Japanese mythology, Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus is a cel-shaded adventure that looks to be inspired by games like Hollow Knight and Ori and the Blind Forest. Master different platforming sequences, use shapeshifting abilities, and survive harrowing spirits and monsters that are right out of Eastern folklore. In-between battles, take a moment to brew some tea and relax.

Look for Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus to release in 2024 on PC.

Cataclismo



Source: Humble Games

Digital Sun Games was last seen working on Moonlighter and The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story. They have now teamed with Humble Games for their next project, a fortress-building strategy game called Cataclismo.

Cataclismo challenges players to utilize their real-time strategy skills and their castle-building skills to feed into a tower defense scenario. The horrors of the night await out in the wild and they are gathering in massive numbers. Can players help restore humanity or will its remnants become overcome by the waves of enemies that lie ahead?

Cataclismo is coming soon to PC.

Lost Skies

Exciting adventures await across an endless array of sky islands. Bossa Studios, the makers of I Am Bread and Surgeon Simulator, are working on a new fantasy adventure game that sees players team up with friends to collect treasure and survive atop any one of dozens of massive airborne islands.

Humanity struggles to survive in civilizations living along the clouds. To make their way, players will journey across various skylines either using their trusty grappling hook or any of a variety of steam-powered aircraft.

Lost Skies is very early in development, so don't look for it to release anytime soon. Look for it to eventually come to PC.

Those are all of the games revealed during Thursday's Humble Games Showcase 2023 event. The season of game reveals is just getting started, so be sure to visit Shacknews for all of the latest updates.