Humble Bundle announces $1 million fund dedicated to publishing games by Black creators Humble Bundle does its part by announcing a special fund that's being allotted to help Black developers publish their games.

Humble Bundle is working to make the gaming industry more inclusive and welcoming to Black game developers.

The company took to its offiical Twitter account with an announcement of a plan to do just that as well as condemn racism and violence, both of which have been running rampant since the murder of George Floyd in late May.

"We stand in solidarity to condemn racism and violence against the Black community. Humble believes in empowering and uniting communities through gaming and will leverage our platform to help achieve racial equity everywhere," Humble Bundle wrote.

"Today we are announcing a $1 million fund dedicated to helping publish games by Black developers. We will have more updates about the fund and other ways we are actively supporting organizations soon."

"In the meantime, the Humble community has always supported worthwhile causes in times of need so please consider donating to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund or Race Forward." The post concluded with the #BlackLivesMatter hashtag.

Humble Bundle has chosen to offer a helping hand to move forward for Black creators, which is great to see. Though there aren't many details about what the fund will entail or how anyone can apply just now, that's coming very soon. It looks like this is one company that has chosen to use its privilege to act, and that's definitely heartwarming to see.