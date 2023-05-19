Dead by Daylight End Transmission Chapter features an AI-powered mutant cyborg Dead by Daylight's latest original content will also feature a new survivor and an alien sci-fi-inspired map.

It’s been 7 years since Dead by Daylight first came out and Behaviour Interactive continues to build new and exciting original and licensed content for the game. In a recent anniversary stream, the developer revealed its latest content chapter, End Transmission, featuring new original content including a killer, survivor, and map, as well as fresh teachable perks. What’s more, you can play this sci-fi-heavy content in the Public Test Build (PTB) now.

Behaviour Interactive shared all of the details on Dead by Daylight’s End Transmission chapter during a lengthy 7-year anniversary presentation on May 19, 2023. Though there was much revealed during the presentation, End Transmission was at the heart of it. This chapter features a heavy sci-fi motif. The killer is The Singularity. It’s a half-machine, half-human monstrosity that looks like it would be at home with SHODAN’s minions in System Shock. In Dead by Daylight, it deploys bio-pods that can be used to remotely observe Survivors. If you see one pass near, you can lock on and fire the bio-pod at them, and if hit, The Singularity can teleport to the survivor.

The Singularity can "spread its consciousness" through bio-pods to keep eyes on survivors and even teleport to them.

Source: Behaviour Interactive

In addition to The Sigularity comes Gabriel Soma. The last survivor of a scientific expedition, Soma is tired of watching friends die. He’s a resourceful and protective Survivor that excels at disarming difficult situations and leading the Killer away from the other Survivors. The new stage for Soma and The Singularity’s confrontation is the new Toba Landing map. It takes players to a crashed ship on an alien world. In this place, you’ll navigate broken high-tech machinery and the strange and unsettling flora of the alien world, as well as the broken remains of Gabriel Soma’s former comrades.

End Transmission content is available to play in Dead by Daylight’s PTB servers now. Meanwhile, we can look forward to other anniversary content on the way, such as Nicolas Cage coming to the game as… Nicolas Cage, and cosmetics for existing Dead by Daylight content designed by Ikumi Nakamura! Stay tuned for more details as they drop, right here at Shacknews.