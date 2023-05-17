Nicolas Cage is coming to Dead by Daylight The popular actor is coming to the horror-filled menagerie of Dead by Daylight as himself.

Behaviour Interactive has pulled all sorts of fun horror icons into Dead by Daylight, including Ghostface from Scream, Nemesis from Resident Evil, and Bruce Campbell as Ash Willams from Evil Dead, but the latest addition might be one of the zaniest yet. It’s Nicolas Cage… as Nicolas Cage. Behaviour Interactive teased the popular actor for the game, looking like he’ll be playing on the survivor side. What’s more, we’ll learn more about Cage in Dead by Daylight in July 2023.

Behaviour Interactive shared the teaser trailer for Nicolas Cage in Dead by Daylight in a YouTube trailer on May 17, 2023. What’s more, the developers teased that we would get another presentation on July 5 in which the full details of Nicolas Cage’s character in Dead by Daylight will be revealed. All we know for certain at this moment is that Nicolas Cage looks like he’ll be playing on the Survivor’s side of the game.

Nicolas Cage is an interesting pick for Dead by Daylight. The actor has been popular in a string of recent films such as The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. He also just got done playing Dracula in Renfield. However, this inclusion is unique in that Nicolas Cage isn’t playing one of his roles. Much like The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Nic Cage is just playing… Nic Cage, which should be pretty amusing when we finally get to see how he plays in the game.

The last Dead by Daylight crossover we saw was the inclusion of Wesker, Ada Wong, and Rebecca Chambers from Resident Evil. As we await new details on Nicolas Cage’s debut in Dead by Daylight, stay tuned for more details here at Shacknews.