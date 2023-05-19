The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Version 1.1.1 patch notes
A bug that was affecting players' ability to finish The Closed Door main quest has been squashed among other fixes.
One of the first patches for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has been launched. The Version 1.1.1 update doesn’t bring much, but it does provide a crucial fix if you’ve been stuck on The Closed Door main quest and can’t move forward. There are reportedly a few other technical fixes in the update as well. We’ve got the full patch notes for Tears of the Kingdom Version 1.1.1 right here.
Nintendo released The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Version 1.1.1 and its accompanying patch notes via the Nintendo Support website late on May 18, 2023. The headliner of these patch notes is a fix to The Closed Door quest. Where many players were reporting having their progress blocked because a certain part of the quest wouldn’t trigger, this fix should allow them to advance as intended now. There’s a few other fixes involved in this patch, but Nintendo doesn’t go into exact details on what’s been changed. Nonetheless, the full Version 1.1.1 patch notes are below:
General Updates
- Fixed issue where, sometimes, the player could not clear main quest “The Closed Door,” even if they fulfilled the conditions to advance the quest.
- If you have already encountered this issue, you will be able to clear the quest by downloading this update data.
- Several issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience.
That covers the entirety of the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Version 1.1.1 patch notes. Be sure to check out all of our other content for all your questing needs, including the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom strategy guide. We’ve even got a guide on how to advance The Closed Door quest if you need it.
