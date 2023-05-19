The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Version 1.1.1 patch notes A bug that was affecting players' ability to finish The Closed Door main quest has been squashed among other fixes.

Nintendo released The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Version 1.1.1 and its accompanying patch notes via the Nintendo Support website late on May 18, 2023. The headliner of these patch notes is a fix to The Closed Door quest. Where many players were reporting having their progress blocked because a certain part of the quest wouldn’t trigger, this fix should allow them to advance as intended now. There’s a few other fixes involved in this patch, but Nintendo doesn’t go into exact details on what’s been changed. Nonetheless, the full Version 1.1.1 patch notes are below:

General Updates

Fixed issue where, sometimes, the player could not clear main quest “The Closed Door,” even if they fulfilled the conditions to advance the quest. If you have already encountered this issue, you will be able to clear the quest by downloading this update data.

Several issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience.

