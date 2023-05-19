Weekend PC Download Deals for May 19: Epic Games Mega Sale 2023

This is a pretty big weekend for PC gaming deals. Let's start off over at the Epic Games Store. It's that time of year for the Epic Mega Sale. There are a bunch of games, both recent and classic, that are on sale. That includes the first EGS discounts for Returnal, Tchia, and Return to Monkey Island. If you see something that's not on sale, then it's time to use your Epic Coupon and get 25 percent off a full-priced title, which can go towards rarely (if ever, at least so far) discounted games like Hogwarts Legacy and LEGO 2K Drive.
Meanwhile, Steam has a lot happening this weekend, too. You like sports? Pick your favorite sport and jump into the Steam Sports Fest, featuring games like WWE 2K23, EA SPORTS PGA Tour, and even early access titles like Undisputed. If you're not into sports, you can still find some amazing titles during the Steam EA Publisher and Humble Games Publisher sales.
Lastly, the Humble Spring Sale continues for another week and has added a few more publishers to the list. While Sega has finished up here, Square Enix, Bungie, and Konami are tagging in. Find your favorite game like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection and enjoy! Also, don't sleep on the active Humble Bundles, which includes a May Multiplayer Madness bundle that comes with games like Destiny 2: Beyond Light and the Borderlands 3: Super Deluxe Edition all clumped together for less than the cost of a large pizza.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - $19.79 (67% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
For the duration of the Epic Mega Sale, claim an Epic Coupon for 25% off any qualifying purchase over $14.99. Restrictions apply.
- Death Stranding - FREE until 5/25
- Epic Games Mega Sale 2023
- Returnal - $47.99 (20% off)
- Dead Space - $47.99 (20% off)
- Tchia - $22.49 (25% off)
- Crime Boss: Rockay City - $31.99 (20% off)
- Return to Monkey Island - $17.49 (30% off)
- Goat Simulator 3 - $19.49 (35% off)
- Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed - $19.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Callisto Protocol - $35.99 (40% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - $32.49 (35% off)
- Deliver Us Mars - $20.09 (33% off)
- Gotham Knights - $19.79 (67% off)
- Saints Row - $26.99 (55% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - $34.99 (30% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - $33.49 (33% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered - $40.19 (33% off)
- God of War - $29.99 (40% off)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure - $35.99 (40% off)
- Battlefield 2042 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Need for Speed Unbound - $20.99 (70% off)
- EA SPORTS FIFA 23 - $20.99 (70% off)
- Madden NFL 23 - $17.99 (70% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9 - $19.49 (35% off)
- The Settlers: New Allies - $40.19 (33% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition - $35.99 (70% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition - $29.99 (70% off)
- Riders Republic - $14.99 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege + Extraction - $19.79 (67% off)
- Evil Dead: The Game - $19.79 (34% off)
- PC Building Simulator 2 - $19.99 (20% off)
- LEGO Bricktales - $20.99 (30% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $19.99 (60% off)
- Alan Wake Remastered - $11.99 (60% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo - $23.99 (60% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - $29.99 (50% off)
- Deathloop - $19.79 (67% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human - $29.99 (50% off)
- Hitman: World of Assassination - $38.49 (45% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Back 4 Blood - $11.99 (80% off)
- World War Z Aftermath - $23.99 (40% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $14.98 (70% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $19.99 (50% off)
- Solar Ash - $19.99 (50% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed GOTY Edition - $22.49 (75% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 - $15.99 (60% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $8.99 (85% off)
- Hades - $12.49 (50% off)
- Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One - $15.74 (65% off)
- Chivalry 2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Card Shark - $12.99 (35% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 - $17.49 (30% off)
- It Takes Two - $19.99 (50% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Ghostrunner Complete Edition - $29.99 (25% off)
- Outer Wilds - $14.99 (40% off)
- Session: Skate Sim - $19.99 (50% off)
- Serial Cleaners - $17.49 (25% off)
- Aerial_Knight's Never Yield - $4.79 (60% off)
- Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep - $4.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $5.99 (85% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Celeste - $4.99 (75% off)
- Roguebook - $11.24 (55% off)
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey - $9.99 (75% off)
- Killing Floor 2 - $7.49 (75% off)
- Doom 3 - $3.99 (60% off)
- Quake - $3.99 (60% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store's Epic Mega Sale.
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of May, select from the following games: Unruly Heroes, Cultist Simulator Anthology Edition, Yaga, Chronicon, Hidden Through Time, Blood Rally Show, Ghost of a Tale, Metro Redux Bundle, SuchArt: Genius Artist Simulator, Princess Farmer, Internet Cafe Simulator 2, Gal*Gun 2, Legends of Ethernal, Beasts of Maravilla Island, ConnecTank, Gal*Gun Double Peace Fanatical Edition, Shenmue 3, Between the Stars, Serin Fate, and Teacup. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
- Destiny 2: Lightfall [Steam] - $26.99 (46% off)
- WWE 2K23 [Steam] - $40.19 (33% off)
- River City Girls 2 [Steam] - $31.88 (20% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga [Steam] - $17.99 (64% off)
- Gotham Knights [Steam] - $21.59 (64% off)
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition [Steam]- $26.49 (47% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [Steam] - $25.19 (58% off)
- Rollerdrome [Steam] - $13.49 (55% off)
- Escape Academy [Steam] - $12.99 (35% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9 [Steam] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Deathloop [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Back 4 Blood [Steam] - $16.19 (73% off)
- Chivalry 2 [Steam] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $14.39 (64% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $13.74 (73% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection [Steam] - $14.79 (63% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition [Steam] - $14.84 (87% off)
- Overcooked! All-You-Can-Eat [Steam] - $17.99 (55% off)
- Star Wars Classics Collection [Steam] - $8.39 (79% off)
- Star Wars X-Wing Series [Steam] - $6.29 (79% off)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection [Steam] - $4.19 (79% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic [Steam] - $2.09 (79% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords [Steam] - $2.09 (79% off)
- Payday 2 Legacy Collection [Steam] - $12.53 (84% off)
Gamebillet
- Resident Evil 4 (2023) [Steam] - $48.96 (18% off)
- Returnal [Steam] - $48.95 (18% off)
- Deathloop [Steam] - $19.80 (67% off)
- Cult of the Lamb [Steam] - $18.71 (25% off)
- Return to Monkey Island [Steam] - $19.96 (20% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [Steam] - $26.95 (55% off)
- Ghostwire Tokyo [Steam] - $24.00 (60% off)
- DOOM Eternal [Steam] - $13.20 (67% off)
- Fallout 76 [Steam] - $10.00 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition [Steam] - $20.00 (60% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $17.17 (57% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [Ubisoft] - $8.00 (60% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $11.34 (77% off)
- Quake [Steam] - $4.00 (60% off)
Gamersgate
- Blood Bowl 3 [Steam] - $23.08 (23% off)
- WWE 2K23 [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- PGA Tour 2K23 [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- NBA 2K23 [Steam] - $9.59 (84% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction [Ubisoft] - $10.67 (73% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $16.49 (67% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $22.79 (43% off)
- Dead Cells [Steam] - $12.44 (50% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition [Ubisoft] - $24.47 (78% off)
- Payday 2 Legacy Collection [Steam] - $12.36 (37% off)
GamesPlanet
- Far Cry 6 [Ubisoft] - $13.99 (77% off)
- Dead by Daylight [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition [Ubisoft] - $8.49 (86% off)
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Enhanced Edition [Steam] - $11.99 (70% off)
- Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition [Steam] - $7.49 (63% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection [Steam] - $7.49 (75% off)
- Metal Gear Solid 5: The Definitive Experience [Steam] - $6.50 (78% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Return to Monkey Island - $19.99 (20% off)
- Serial Cleaners - $17.49 (30% off)
- Death's Door - $9.99 (50% off)
- Ion Fury - $9.99 (60% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion GOTY Edition Deluxe - $4.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 3 Morrowind GOTY Edition - $3.74 (75% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $6.59 (67% off)
- Fallout 3 GOTY Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Dishonored Complete Collection - $15.99 (80% off)
- Prey - $7.49 (75% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Ghostrunner - $10.49 (65% off)
- Enter the Gungeon - $5.99 (60% off)
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered - $3.74 (75% off)
- The Wolf Among Us - $7.49 (50% off)
- Quake - $3.99 (60% off)
Green Man Gaming
- Ghostwire Tokyo [Steam] - $17.85 (70% off)
- WWE 2K23 [Steam] - $38.24 (36% off)
- Hi-Fi Rush [Steam] - $21.67 (28% off)
- Blood Bowl 3 [Steam] - $23.39 (22% off)
- Ravenswatch [Steam Early Access] - $15.59 (22% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection [Steam] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales [Steam] - $33.49 (33% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered [Steam] - $40.19 (33% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga [Steam] - $17.00 (66% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns [Steam/Epic] - $25.50 (57% off)
- Far Cry 6 [Ubisoft] - $12.60 (79% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition [Epic] - $25.50 (74% off)
- Hitman: World of Assassination [Steam] - $38.49 (45% off)
- Outriders: Worldslayer [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands [Steam] - $25.50 (57% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [Ubisoft] - $6.88 (66% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition [Steam] - $14.03 (72% off)
- Necromunda: Hired Gun [Steam] - $15.30 (62% off)
- Marvel's Avengers Definitive Edition [Steam] - $8.00 (80% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition [Steam] - $12.00 (70% off)
- Metal Gear Solid 5: The Definitive Experience [Steam] - $6.00 (80% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of May, you'll receive Warhammer 40K Chaos Gate: Daemonhunters, Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition, Bendy and the Dark Revival, Operation Tango, Builder Simulator, Windjammers 2, Behind the Frame, and The Invisible Hand. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $1 for Bionic Commando: Rearmed, Strider, Lost Planet 3 Complete Pack, and the Mega Man Legacy Collection. Pay $10 or more to also receive the Mega Man Legacy Collection 2, Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen, and Mega Man 11. Pay $30 or more to also receive Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy, the Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, and Monster Hunter Rise.
Pay $1 for StarCrossed, Beasts of Maravilla Island, Teacup, and Evan's Remains. Pay $8 or more to also receive Princess Farmer, Calico, and Aground. Pay $12 or more to also receive RE:CALL, Lake, The Forest Cathedral, APICO, and Wytchwood. DRMs vary.
Pay $8 for Dicey Dungeons and Luck be a Landlord. Pay $12 or more to also receive Chrono Ark, Tainted Grail: Conquest, and Alina of the Arena. Pay $20 or more to also receive Beneath Oresa and Fights in Tight Spaces. These activate on Steam.
Pay $12 for Destiny 2: Beyond Light, Borderlands 3: Super Deluxe Edition, Gloria Victis, PULSAR: Lost Colony, Midnight Ghost Hunt, Northgard, and Generation Zero. These activate on Steam.
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection [Steam] - $27.99 (30% off)
- PowerWash Simulator [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Destiny 2 Legacy Collection [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Deceive Inc. [Steam] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Cult of the Lamb [Steam] - $16.24 (35% off)
- One Piece Odyssey [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection [Steam] - $34.99 (30% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Gotham Knights [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 [Steam] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Temtem [Steam] - $30.14 (33% off)
- Psychonauts 2 [Steam] - $20.39 (66% off)
- Deathloop [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Hitman: World of Assassination [Steam] - $38.49 (45% off)
- Saints Row [Epic] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Sifu [Steam] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Guilty Gear Strive [Steam] - $29.99 (25% off)
- New Tales from the Borderlands [Steam/Epic] - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Quarry [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Return to Monkey Island [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Card Shark [Steam] - $12.99 (35% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Stardew Valley [Steam] - $11.99 (20% off)
- Dune: Spice Wars [Steam Early Access] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Valheim [Steam Early Access] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Satisfactory [Steam Early Access] - $17.99 (40% off)
- V Rising [Steam Early Access] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Life is Strange Remastered Collection [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Outriders Worldslayer [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Pac-Man World Re-PAC [Steam] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Pac-Man Museum+ [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Tales of Arise [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Scarlet Nexus [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Nobody Saves the World Complete [Steam] - $16.79 (40% off)
- Inscryption [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Death's Door [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Loop Hero [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition [Steam/Epic] - $29.99 (70% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition [Steam] - $19.99 (60% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection [Steam] - $8.99 (85% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9 [Steam] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition [Steam] - $11.99 (70% off)
- Metro Saga Bundle [Steam] - $13.79 (77% off)
- Saints Row Ultimate Franchise Pack [Steam] - $15.49 (69% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition [Steam] - $16.49 (85% off)
- Cuphead [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Signalis [Steam] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Prodeus [Steam] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic [Steam] - $9.89 (67% off)
- Tropico 6: El Prez Edition [Steam] - $17.99 (60% off)
- Celeste [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- Hollow Knight [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- Gang Beasts [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Wreckfest [Steam] - $11.99 (60% off)
- Into the Breach [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- FTL Advanced Edition [Steam] - $2.49 (75% off)
- Quake [Steam] - $1.99 (60% off)
- The Humble Store's Spring Sale is going on right now! Find every major deal by publisher:
- 2K Games
- 505 Games
- Bandai Namco
- Bethesda
- Bungie
- Capcom
- CD Projekt RED
- Coffee Stain Publishing
- Curve Games
- Devolver Digital
- Focus Entertainment
- Frontier Developments
- IO Interactive
- Kalypso
- Konami
- Microsoft Studios
- NIS America
- Paradox Interactive
- Plaion
- PlayStation Studios
- Plug In Digital
- Private Division
- Raw Fury
- Rebellion
- Rockstar Games
- Square Enix
- Team17
- THQ Nordic
- TinyBuild Games
- Tripwire Interactive
- WB Games
Ubisoft Store
Use the code LEGEND23 to receive $10 off on a $20 or more purchase.
Make any purchase in the Ubisoft Store before May 25 and receive Lake for free.
- The Settlers: New Allies - $44.99 (25% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition - $36.00 (70% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Complete Edition - $42.00 (70% off)
- Riders Republic - $15.00 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction + Rainbow Six Siege - $19.80 (67% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion Gold Edition - $20.00 (80% off)
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition Year 4 - $54.00 (60% off)
Steam
- Marvel's Midnight Suns - $29.99 (50% off)
- Steam Sports Fest
- WWE 2K23 - $44.99 (25% off)
- EA SPORTS PGA Tour - $41.99 (40% off)
- Out of the Park Baseball '24 - $29.99 (25% off)
- EA SPORTS FIFA 23 - $20.99 (70% off)
- NBA 2K23 - $9.59 (84% off)
- PGA Tour 2K23 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Undisputed [Steam Early Access] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Rollerdrome - $14.99 (50% off)
- OlliOlli World - $17.99 (40% off)
- Windjammers 2 - $11.99 (40% off)
- Skatebird - $9.99 (50% off)
- Descenders - $7.49 (70% off)
- Golf With Your Friends - $4.94 (67% off)
- Mutant Football League - $4.49 (70% off)
- More from the Steam Sports Fest.
- EA Publisher Sale
- Dead Space - $47.99 (20% off) (FREE 90 MINUTE TRIAL available until 5/29)
- Wild Hearts - $48.99 (30% off)
- Battlefield 2042 - $14.99 (75% off)
- It Takes Two - $19.99 (50% off)
- BioWare Mega Collection - $19.74 (90% off)
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection - $2.99 (85% off)
- Titanfall 2 - $2.99 (90% off)
- EA Classics Mega Collection - $20.98 (89% off)
- More from the Steam EA Publisher Sale.
- Humble Games Publisher Sale
- Temtem - $30.14 (33% off)
- Signalis - $15.99 (20% off)
- Unpacking - $11.99 (40% off)
- Prodeus - $17.49 (30% off)
- Carto - $7.99 (60% off)
- Dodgeball Academia - $12.49 (50% off)
- Midnight Fight Express - $13.99 (30% off)
- More from the Steam Humble Games Publisher Sale.
- Far Cry 6 - $15.00 (75% off)
- Guilty Gear Strive - $29.99 (25% off)
- Dead Cells: Medley of Pain Bundle - $28.35 (43% off)
- V Rising [Steam Early Access] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - $29.99 (50% off)
- Days Gone - $16.49 (67% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $4.49 (85% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 5/22 @ 10AM PT)
- Super Bunny Man - $11.24 (25% off)
- Metro Saga Bundle - $12.49 (85% off)
- Rust - $26.79 (33% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate + Injustice 2 Legendary Edition - $9.99 (90% off)
- Isonzo - $16.49 (45% off)
- BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle - $4.79 (76% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for May 19: Epic Games Mega Sale 2023