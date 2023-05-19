Weekend PC Download Deals for May 19: Epic Games Mega Sale 2023

This is a pretty big weekend for PC gaming deals. Let's start off over at the Epic Games Store. It's that time of year for the Epic Mega Sale. There are a bunch of games, both recent and classic, that are on sale. That includes the first EGS discounts for Returnal, Tchia, and Return to Monkey Island. If you see something that's not on sale, then it's time to use your Epic Coupon and get 25 percent off a full-priced title, which can go towards rarely (if ever, at least so far) discounted games like Hogwarts Legacy and LEGO 2K Drive.

Meanwhile, Steam has a lot happening this weekend, too. You like sports? Pick your favorite sport and jump into the Steam Sports Fest, featuring games like WWE 2K23, EA SPORTS PGA Tour, and even early access titles like Undisputed. If you're not into sports, you can still find some amazing titles during the Steam EA Publisher and Humble Games Publisher sales.

Lastly, the Humble Spring Sale continues for another week and has added a few more publishers to the list. While Sega has finished up here, Square Enix, Bungie, and Konami are tagging in. Find your favorite game like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection and enjoy! Also, don't sleep on the active Humble Bundles, which includes a May Multiplayer Madness bundle that comes with games like Destiny 2: Beyond Light and the Borderlands 3: Super Deluxe Edition all clumped together for less than the cost of a large pizza.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

For the duration of the Epic Mega Sale, claim an Epic Coupon for 25% off any qualifying purchase over $14.99. Restrictions apply.

Fanatical

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of May, select from the following games: Unruly Heroes, Cultist Simulator Anthology Edition, Yaga, Chronicon, Hidden Through Time, Blood Rally Show, Ghost of a Tale, Metro Redux Bundle, SuchArt: Genius Artist Simulator, Princess Farmer, Internet Cafe Simulator 2, Gal*Gun 2, Legends of Ethernal, Beasts of Maravilla Island, ConnecTank, Gal*Gun Double Peace Fanatical Edition, Shenmue 3, Between the Stars, Serin Fate, and Teacup. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of May, you'll receive Warhammer 40K Chaos Gate: Daemonhunters, Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition, Bendy and the Dark Revival, Operation Tango, Builder Simulator, Windjammers 2, Behind the Frame, and The Invisible Hand. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $1 for Bionic Commando: Rearmed, Strider, Lost Planet 3 Complete Pack, and the Mega Man Legacy Collection. Pay $10 or more to also receive the Mega Man Legacy Collection 2, Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen, and Mega Man 11. Pay $30 or more to also receive Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy, the Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, and Monster Hunter Rise.

Pay $1 for StarCrossed, Beasts of Maravilla Island, Teacup, and Evan's Remains. Pay $8 or more to also receive Princess Farmer, Calico, and Aground. Pay $12 or more to also receive RE:CALL, Lake, The Forest Cathedral, APICO, and Wytchwood. DRMs vary.

Pay $8 for Dicey Dungeons and Luck be a Landlord. Pay $12 or more to also receive Chrono Ark, Tainted Grail: Conquest, and Alina of the Arena. Pay $20 or more to also receive Beneath Oresa and Fights in Tight Spaces. These activate on Steam.

Pay $12 for Destiny 2: Beyond Light, Borderlands 3: Super Deluxe Edition, Gloria Victis, PULSAR: Lost Colony, Midnight Ghost Hunt, Northgard, and Generation Zero. These activate on Steam.

Ubisoft Store

Use the code LEGEND23 to receive $10 off on a $20 or more purchase.

Make any purchase in the Ubisoft Store before May 25 and receive Lake for free.

Steam

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.