Evening Reading - May 10, 2023

- Capcom (9697) posted record-high sales in FY 2023
- Nintendo confirms dungeons in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Capcom to celebrate 40th anniversary with Capcom Town this June
- Hollow Knight: Silksong delayed out of first half of 2023
- Roblox (RBLX) Q1 2023 earnings results beat on revenue & fall short on EPS
- Google announces PaLM2 AI model at I/O 2023
- Generative AI is coming to Google Search if you like it or not
- Mortal Kombat 12 teaser hints at more time shenanigans
- Humble Bundle Capcom Heroic Collection includes some big compilations
- All Pixel product announcements from Google I/O 2023
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Bob Odenkirk at the WGA strikes!
Let’s do this pic.twitter.com/ozc5VYtnwn— Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) May 10, 2023
Absolute bro.
Otter labor
little helper pic.twitter.com/jVwzU8zQJp— Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) May 9, 2023
He's doing a great job!
Link descending
May 10, 2023
One of my favorite artists. Two more days!
PS Plus games for May
The PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for May includes:— PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 10, 2023
➕ Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
➕ Humanity
➕ Watch Dogs: Legion
➕ Dishonored 2
… and more. The full lineup: https://t.co/nEq05h3FdB pic.twitter.com/R0eimXQrIT
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is a huge pick up.
Matt Stafford mic'd up
It doesn't get any tougher than Matthew Stafford 😤— NFL Films (@NFLFilms) May 9, 2023
Was there any doubt this moment would make our #MicdUpHOF pic.twitter.com/FK1EbbOiZu
Easily one of the greatest moments of this dude's career.
New Defunctland video
I don't even like amusement parks, but this dude's videos are excellent.
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is Deck Verified!
Dog report item: #GOTGgame is now officially Verified on Steam Deck ✅— Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (@GOTGTheGame) May 10, 2023
Also, it's the last day for our 70% discount on Steam. You know what to do 👀 https://t.co/tdkdBClmsY pic.twitter.com/CRZIibNF8y
Grab it while it's on sale!
The wonders of Fuse
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (2023) pic.twitter.com/uLR9no8OcB— IronFairy - Fernanda Dias (@ironfairy_) May 9, 2023
I'm going to make so many Nokia hammers.
Stunning Tears of the Kingdom artwork
"Link, you must find me..."✨☁️— Toni Infante ★ (@toni_infante) May 9, 2023
My exclusive Zelda #TearsOfTheKingdom cover for @GamesTribune !
★ https://t.co/JcDjdxSbcl pic.twitter.com/giCOGsUrYj
One more sleep!
