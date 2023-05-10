Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - May 10, 2023

Let's usher in the second half of the week with some Evening Reading.
Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Bob Odenkirk at the WGA strikes!

Absolute bro.

Otter labor

He's doing a great job!

Link descending

One of my favorite artists. Two more days!

PS Plus games for May

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is a huge pick up.

Matt Stafford mic'd up

Easily one of the greatest moments of this dude's career.

New Defunctland video

I don't even like amusement parks, but this dude's videos are excellent.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is Deck Verified!

Grab it while it's on sale!

The wonders of Fuse

I'm going to make so many Nokia hammers.

Stunning Tears of the Kingdom artwork

One more sleep!

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Leia the Golden Retriever, with a chicken toy in her mouth.
Celebrate Tears of the Kingdom week with our Zelda Sticker Pack on Shackpets!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

