Evening Reading - May 10, 2023

Bob Odenkirk at the WGA strikes!

Absolute bro.

Otter labor

little helper pic.twitter.com/jVwzU8zQJp — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) May 9, 2023

He's doing a great job!

Link descending

One of my favorite artists. Two more days!

PS Plus games for May

The PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for May includes:



➕ Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

➕ Humanity

➕ Watch Dogs: Legion

➕ Dishonored 2



… and more. The full lineup: https://t.co/nEq05h3FdB pic.twitter.com/R0eimXQrIT — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 10, 2023

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is a huge pick up.

Matt Stafford mic'd up

It doesn't get any tougher than Matthew Stafford 😤



Was there any doubt this moment would make our #MicdUpHOF pic.twitter.com/FK1EbbOiZu — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) May 9, 2023

Easily one of the greatest moments of this dude's career.

New Defunctland video

I don't even like amusement parks, but this dude's videos are excellent.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is Deck Verified!

Dog report item: #GOTGgame is now officially Verified on Steam Deck ✅



Also, it's the last day for our 70% discount on Steam. You know what to do 👀 https://t.co/tdkdBClmsY pic.twitter.com/CRZIibNF8y — Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (@GOTGTheGame) May 10, 2023

Grab it while it's on sale!

The wonders of Fuse

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (2023) pic.twitter.com/uLR9no8OcB — IronFairy - Fernanda Dias (@ironfairy_) May 9, 2023

I'm going to make so many Nokia hammers.

Stunning Tears of the Kingdom artwork

One more sleep!

