Google announces PaLM2 AI model at I/O 2023 PaLM2 powers multiple new products and services from Google.

During the Google I/O 2023 keynote, the company provided updates on its products and services currently in development. One of the most prominent talking points was AI, which Google has invested heavily into. During the keynote, Google revealed the strides that it is taking to improve its AI technology across the board. PaLM2 is a new AI model that is designed to improve AI applications in Google’s various products and services.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai revealed PaLM2 while speaking on stage at the I/O keynote. “PaLM2 builds on our fundamental research and latest infrastructure,” he explained. Pichai also states that the technology is “highly capable and very easy to deploy.” Google confirmed that 25 products and services shown during I/O are powered by PaLM2.

PaLM2 comes in four different-sized models, which Google has named Gecko, Otter, Bison, and Unicorn. The smallest model, Gecko, is light enough to work on mobile devices, and can operate without an internet connection.

Sundair Pichai boasted that PaLM2 will simplify collaborations between developers that speak different languages. In one example, an English-speaking programmer is debugging code with a colleague in Korea, the developer asks the AI to leave comments in Korean alongside the code. The CEO also shares that PaLM2 will be a powerful tool for those working in security.

PaLM2 was at the heart of Google’s lengthy AI discussions during its I/O keynote. For more on Google’s slew of announcements, and the other developments in AI, stick with Shacknews.