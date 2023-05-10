Capcom to celebrate 40th anniversary with Capcom Town this June In June 2023, Capcom will unveil an interactive experience called Capcom Town as a thank you to its fans and investors.

Capcom recently wrapped up its fiscal year and posted its year-end results, and while Capcom continues to be on a roll it also made an announcement about its 40th anniversary. According to Capcom’s FY 2023 results, it will be launching an interactive experience called Capcom Town as a celebration of four decades of Capcom, as well as a thank you to its fans, supporters, and investors. The company plans to launch Capcom Town in June 2023.

Capcom made the 40th anniversary announcement alongside its FY 2023 earnings report posted on its investor relations website. Specifically, Capcom Town is set to launch on June 11, 2023. The company is excited to share what it has in store with fans. It also had good news for shareholders of the company:

We would like to extend our sincerest gratitude for the support of our shareholders and other stakeholders in reaching this achievement. Accordingly, to express our appreciation for the ongoing support of our shareholders, we would like to pay a commemorative dividend of ¥10 per share.

Capcom Town will be an interactive experience featuring much of Capcom's most popular IP over its 40 years of existence.

Source: Capcom

It’s unknown if Capcom Town will simply be a website experience or if it will go beyond a browser. Some teaser images Capcom has shown of the experience make it look like a cartoonish, Sim City-like setup featuring a top-down city view with buildings and features that incorporate Capcom’s various IP. The likes of Street Fighter, Mega Man, Devil May Cry, Resident Evil, and Phoenix Wright can be seen to name a few.

Capcom has continued to succeed quite heavily in modern gaming, putting out hit after hit with the likes of Monster Hunter Rise and the very recently released Resident Evil 4 remake. This led the company to put up record year-end sales in its FY 2023 earnings results. With Capcom having such a good run, we’ll look forward to seeing what the company brings us when Capcom Town kicks off its 40th anniversary in June.