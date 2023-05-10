Capcom (9697) posted record-high sales in FY 2023 Net sales were up 14.4 percent from the previous year while the company managed to sell over 41 million units of software.

As one of the most recognizable names in the video game industry, it comes as no surprise to see Capcom succeeding. However, the company continues to delight and surprise as it posts record-high sales, profits, and operating profit growth year after year.

Resident Evil 4 remake sold 3 million units in the first two days.

Source: Capcom

Capcom released its earnings report early morning on May 10, 2023. The reports note that Capcom has managed to achieve record-high net sales for a sixth consecutive year. Additionally, the company has managed to achieve 10 consecutive years of operating profit growth.

Capcom Co., Ltd. today announced that in its consolidated business results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, net sales were 125,930 million yen (up 14.4 % from the previous fiscal year), operating income was 50,812 million yen (up 18.4 % from the previous fiscal year), ordinary income was 51,369 million yen (up 15.9 % from the previous fiscal year), and net income attributable to owners of the parent was 36,737 million yen (up 12.9 % from the previous fiscal year). During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, Capcom’s core Digital Contents business delivered annual sales of 41.7 million units for its home video game software, marking a year-over-year increase. The company achieved this with the release of major new titles in its flagship series, including Resident Evil 4 and Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, as well as through pursuing catalog title sales digitally. Further, the company expanded earnings by leveraging these major brands in movies, character merchandise, and eSports, while promoting efficient operations at stores and new store formats in its Arcade Operations business, and utilizing its IP in its Amusement Equipments businesses. As a result, Capcom achieved record-high net sales, the sixth consecutive year of record-high profit at all levels, and its tenth consecutive year of operating income growth. Moving forward, for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, Capcom anticipates net sales of 140,000 million yen and operating income of 56,000 million yen, which would result in eleven consecutive years of operating income growth and seven consecutive years of record high profit at all levels.

Part of the success can be attributed to the company’s immensely popular franchises including Resident Evil and Monster Hunter. The last quarter of FY 2023 saw Capcom ship the Resident Evil 4 Remake which received critical acclaimed and commercial success.

Back in 2018, Shacknews awarded Capcom Best Comeback of the year due to its host of well-received titles including Resident Evil 2 remake, Monster Hunter: World, and various updates to Street Fighter 5. It’s incredible to see the company manage to hit record-high sales for the sixth year in a row.

