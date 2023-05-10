All Pixel product announcements from Google I/O 2023 The Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, and Pixel Fold were all featured at Google I/O 2023.

Google I/O has officially begun, and Google kicked things off by holding its traditional opening keynote. While the presentation primarily focused on AI, there were some pretty notable product announcements as well. From a Pixel Tablet release date to the Pixel Fold, here’s all of the products announced during Google I/O 2023.

Pixel 7a



Source: Google

The Pixel 7a was the first new product that Google showed off during its keynote. A more cost-efficient version of the Pixel 7 phone, the 7a includes Google’s signature Tensor G2 chip, and many of the new features introduced in the Pixel 7. Comparatively, it has a slightly smaller display and battery life than the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The Pixel 7a starts at $499.99.

Pixel Tablet release date



Source: Google

While Google previously announced its Pixel Tablet at last year’s I/O keynote, we finally got concrete details about the device and when we’ll get to use it. The Pixel Tablet features an 11-inch display and comes with a charging dock at no additional cost. The tablet starts at $499 and is available for pre-order now, and will begin shipping on June 20.

Pixel Fold



Source: Google

Arguably the most interesting product revealed during I/O this year was the Pixel Fold. The foldable smartphone has a 7.6-inch screen when opened. Google showed off a host of unique features, like using both sides of the screen at once to translate speech while having a conversation, or viewing YouTube videos without control overlays getting in the way. The Pixel Fold starts at $1,799 and ships on June 27.

Those were the three major Pixel products revealed during Google I/O 2023. The company also spent a considerable amount of time talking about its work in AI, including the new PaLM2 model.