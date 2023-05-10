Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Nintendo confirms dungeons in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Dungeons have 'their own regional look and feel' in Tears of the Kingdom.
Donovan Erskine
Nintendo
2

Arguably the biggest question on the minds of fans going into The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was whether or not the game would feature dungeons. A staple of the Zelda series, dungeons were noticeably absent from 2017’s Breath of the Wild, a common criticism of the otherwise beloved RPG. Just two days before its sequel's launch, Nintendo has confirmed that there are dungeons in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

The news came in an “Ask the Developer” post on the Nintendo website. When asked directly about the presence of Dungeons in Tears of the Kingdom, Hidemaro Fujibayashi, a director on the game, finally answered the hot question. “Yes, we haven't talked about the dungeons yet,” he admitted. To take things further, Fujibayashi also teased a specific dungeon that he believes will wow players. “There is a dungeon that connects directly from Hyrule's surface. If you dive from the sky straight into the dungeon, you'll trigger an event.”

Link firing a projectile weapon at a Stone Golem.

Source: Nintendo

Technical Director Takuhiro Dohta said that the dungeons in TotK are “unique to their respective environments,” so we can expect some variation in their appearance and design. Lastly, Satoru Takizawa, the game’s art director, explained the process of creating dungeons and the evolution from Breath of the Wild.

Like most fans, we here at Shacknews have been quite curious about whether or not Tears of the Kingdom would bring dungeons back to the Zelda series. In fact, we even speculated about how they could work in a recent feature. Now that we have official confirmation, there are only a couple of days to go until the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

