Evening Reading - March 31, 2023

Greetings, friends at Shacknews! Welcome to WrestleMania weekend! We're celebrating with a new round of news, memes, and entertainment. It's time for the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the gaming horn

The end is rapidly approaching for Marvel's Avengers and Crystal Dynamics is thanking its community.

It's been a while since we've heard anything about the Enter the Gungeon arcade cabinet. Take a look at gameplay for Enter the Gungeon: House of the Gundead.

After some time on the Switch, the Yoshi's Island course has come to Mario Kart Tour as part of the Yoshi Tour.

Deceive Inc. developers chats with the community and discuss the game's roadmap for the future.

Finally, brew some coffee for this long discussion about what's coming to Final Fantasy 14 with the upcoming 6.4 patch.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Farewell, Launcher

Today is Launcher's final day. Here are some last thoughts for the road.https://t.co/KWEgCfZ1vE — Launcher (@LauncherWP) March 31, 2023

Gone way too soon. This crew did some tremendous work.

Trans Day of Visibility

It's #TDOV! Today, we:

💙 honor all trans people

🤍 celebrate trans visibility

💗 recommit to the fight for trans equality

We are one in power and solidarity.

Happy Trans Day of Visibility! 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍⚧️ pic.twitter.com/qQpmh4VzVD — Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) March 31, 2023

We send love to all of the trans people in our daily lives, whether they be friends, family, or neighbors.

Dawn of the Final Day

One more day before legacy verified checkmarks go away, which surely means people will flood Elon's inbox with $8 payments...

Scoop: @WhiteHouse won’t pay for @Twitter verification

— It will not enroll in Twitter’s “Verification for Organization” program either

— It also won’t reimburse staff who chose to pay for Twitter Blue either

Story on @axios: https://t.co/y2PFtOXuz8 — Sara Fischer (@sarafischer) March 31, 2023

Welp guess my blue ✔️ will be gone soon cause if you know me I ain’t paying the 5. 🤷🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 31, 2023

Can’t bro i got kids… https://t.co/dP0DlmVaDl — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) March 31, 2023

This will all end well.

NINE NINE!

A fascinating history lesson and deep dive into 99 Luftballoons by Todd in the Shadows.

Nothing but the Hotfix

We still have Zelda on our mind after that showcase of Tears of the Kingdom earlier this week. Let's check out this recent episode of Random Number Generation, where WoodenBarrel and Revven91 combine for a special Ocarina of Time/Majora's Mask combo randomizer run.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai conveys the power of visualization and his process in creating graphical assets.

This week in Shaqnews

Mark Madsen has been named head coach of the Cal basketball team and Shaq is here to congratulate his former teammate.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

It's WrestleMania weekend!

WrestleMania is Saturday and Sunday! For the WWE diehard, the fun starts tonight on Smackdown and goes through NXT's Stand & Deliver this Saturday morning. For the pro wrestling super fan, the fun has already started, as WrestleMania brings all of this glorious pseudo sport together with shows going on all weekend, all over Los Angeles!

Tonight in video game music

The Super Guitar Bros. are going into some deep cuts with this cover of the Wave Race 64 theme.

That's it for the fifth Friday Evening Reading for the month of March! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!