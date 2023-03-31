Weekend Console Download Deals for Mar. 31: PlayStation Spring Sale

Tomorrow is April Fools Day, but the PlayStation Spring Sale is no joke. Many of the top PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 titles are on sale over the next few weeks. That includes the first major discounts on The Last of Us Part 1 and Destiny 2: Lightfall. Plus, you can find big first-party hits like Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Horizon Forbidden West, as well as exciting third-party titles such as Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion, the Dead Space remake, Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, and many more.
Over at Nintendo, some extremely rare digital Mario titles are on sale for another week, so don't sleep on Mario Kart 8 Deluxe or any of the other major titles featured.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Truberbrook - FREE!
- Lamentum - FREE!
- Sudden Strike 4 Complete Collection - FREE!
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Digital+ Edition [Xbox Series X] - $39.99 (50% off)
- Evil Dead: The Game [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Hunt: Showdown - $11.99 (70% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Franchise Hits
- Far Cry 6 [Xbox Series X] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition [Xbox Series X] - $59.99 (40% off)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (70% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $26.39 (67% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Season One [Xbox Series X] - $59.99 (40% off)
- Diablo 2 Resurrected [Xbox Series X] - $13.19 (67% off)
- PGA Tour 2K23 Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $39.99 (60% off)
- Pac-Man Musem+ - $9.99 (50% off)
- Tales of Arise Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $29.74 (65% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (60% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate Edition - $38.49 (65% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition - $17.99 (85% off)
- More from the Xbox Franchise Hits Series.
- ID@Xbox Point and Click Sale
- Return to Monkey Island [Xbox Series X] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Twelve Minutes [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (40% off)
- A Memoir Blue [Xbox Series X] - $5.99 (25% off)
- Unpacking [Xbox Series X] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Citizen Sleeper [Xbox Series X] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Thimbleweed Park - $4.99 (75% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- The Big Con [Xbox Series X] - $5.99 (60% off)
- Tacoma - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the Xbox ID@Xbox Point and Click Sale.
- ID@Xbox April Fun Sale
- Among Us [Xbox Series X] - $3.49 (30% off)
- Gang Beasts - $7.99 (60% off)
- You Suck at Parking - $13.99 (30% off)
- Conan Chop Chop - $9.99 (50% off)
- Dodgeball Academia - $14.99 (40% off)
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion - $5.99 (60% off)
- More from the Xbox ID@Xbox April Fun Sale.
- LEGO Franchise Sale
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $27.99 (60% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $5.99 (90% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 - $4.99 (75% off)
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham - $4.99 (75% off)
- LEGO Worlds - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO City Undercover - $5.99 (80% off)
- More from the Xbox LEGO Franchise Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Spring Sale
- The Last of Us Part 1 [PS5] - $49.69 (29% off)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall [PS5/PS4] - $33.49 (33% off)
- Like A Dragon: Ishin Digital Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $55.99 (20% off)
- Dead Space Digital Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $63.99 (20% off)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion [PS5/PS4] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Horizon Forbidden West [PS5/PS4] - $39.89 (43% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (60% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition [PS5] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed [PS5/PS4] - $25.99 (35% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 [PS5] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem [PS5] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Stray [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Goat Simulator 3 [PS5] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection [PS5/PS4] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Gotham Knights [PS5] - $27.99 (60% off)
- Need for Speed Unbound [PS5] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Neon White [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Sifu [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Metal: Hellsinger [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (25% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo [PS5] - $20.99 (65% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition [PS5/PS4] - $35.99 (70% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition [PS5/PS4] - $34.99 (65% off)
- New Tales From the Borderlands [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Quarry [PS5] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Chaotic Great Edition [PS5/PS4] - $44.99 (50% off)
- Hitman: World of Assassination [PS5/PS4] - $38.49 (45% off)
- Battlefield 2042 Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $53.99 (55% off)
- Diablo 2 Resurrected [PS5/PS4] - $13.19 (67% off)
- Back 4 Blood [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits [PS5/PS4] - $17.99 (55% off)
- Tales of Arise [PS5/PS4] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut [PS5/PS4] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Alan Wake Remastered [PS5/PS4] - $13.49 (55% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion [PS5/PS4] - $8.99 (85% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (60% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition [PS5/PS4] - $16.49 (67% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate Edition - $38.49 (65% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition - $24.99 (75% off)
- Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy - $19.99 (60% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection - $5.99 (90% off)
- Metal Gear Solid 5: The Definitive Experience - $3.99 (80% off)
- Soulstice [PS5] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Rollerdrome [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic [PS5/PS4] - $9.89 (67% off)
- Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $9.99 (50% off)
- The LEGO Games Bundle - $14.99 (85% off)
- Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood - $3.99 (80% off)
- Castle Crashers Remastered - $5.99 (60% off)
- Wreckfest [PS5/PS4] - $15.99 (60% off)
- More from the PlayStation Spring Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Battlefield 2042 [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Minecraft Dungeons - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- CODE VEIN - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- MAR10 Day Sale (Wave 2)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - $39.99 (33% off)
- Super Mario Odyssey - $39.99 (33% off)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe - $39.99 (33% off)
- Super Mario Maker 2 - $39.99 (33% off)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury - $39.99 (33% off)
- Warner Bros. Games Spring Sale
- Cars 3: Driven to Win - $5.99 (85% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains Edition - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Edition - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game - $7.49 (85% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition - $31.99 (60% off)
- LEGO The Incredibles - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO Worlds - $5.99 (80% off)
- Scribblenauts Showdown - $3.99 (90% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $9.99 (80% off)
- Bandai Namco Spring Sale
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R - $32.49 (35% off)
- SD GUNDAM BATTLE ALLIANCE - $35.99 (40% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set Deluxe Edition - $29.99 (60% off)
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival Deluxe Edition - $39.59 (28% off)
- Digimon Survive - $41.99 (30% off)
- Little Nightmares 1+2 Bundle - $14.99 (70% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate Edition - $38.49 (65% off)
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 - $7.49 (85% off)
- Ace Angler: Fishing Spirits - $27.99 (30% off)
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch - $9.99 (80% off)
- God Eater 3 - $8.99 (85% off)
- Katamari Damacy REROLL - $7.49 (75% off)
- NARUTO: Ultimate Ninja Storm - $4.99 (75% off)
- DORAEMON STORY OF SEASONS - $14.99 (70% off)
- .hack//G.U. Last Recode - $24.99 (50% off)
- Mr. DRILLER DrillLand - $5.99 (80% off)
- ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 - $8.99 (85% off)
- Tales of Vesperia Definitive Edition - $7.99 (84% off)
- My Hero One's Justice - $5.99 (90% off)
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions - $14.99 (75% off)
- Disney Magical World 2 Enchanted Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- ACTIVE LIFE Outdoor Challenge - $14.99 (70% off)
- PAC-MAN 99 Deluxe Pack - $14.99 (50% off)
- RAD - $4.99 (75% off)
- Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Complete Edition - $8.99 (85% off)
- NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Vol 2 - $4.99 (75% off)
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure 2 - $14.99 (50% off)
- 11 bit Studios Spring Sale
- This War of Mine Complete Edition - $1.99 (95% off)
- Children of Morta Complete Edition - $7.98 (70% off)
- Moonlighter Complete Edition - $4.34 (85% off)
- South of the Circle - $7.79 (40% off)
- Beat Cop - $1.99 (86% off)
- Bethesda Spring Sale
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $27.99 (60% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $13.19 (67% off)
- Doom 3 - $3.99 (60% off)
- Quake - $3.99 (60% off)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus - $5.99 (85% off)
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood - $3.99 (80% off)
- DOOM - $9.99 (75% off)
- Doom Slayers Collection - $12.49 (75% off)
- Doom 2 (Classic) - $1.99 (60% off)
- Doom (1993) - $1.99 (60% off)
- Doom 64 - $1.99 (60% off)
- EA Sports FIFA 23 Nintendo Switch Legacy Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- LEGO Bricktales - $23.99 (20% off)
- Squad 51 vs. the Flying Saucers - $13.99 (30% off)
- The House of the Dead Remake - $12.49 (50% off)
- Chex Quest HD - $1.99 (60% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Mar. 31: PlayStation Spring Sale