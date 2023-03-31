Weekend Console Download Deals for Mar. 31: PlayStation Spring Sale

Tomorrow is April Fools Day, but the PlayStation Spring Sale is no joke. Many of the top PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 titles are on sale over the next few weeks. That includes the first major discounts on The Last of Us Part 1 and Destiny 2: Lightfall. Plus, you can find big first-party hits like Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Horizon Forbidden West, as well as exciting third-party titles such as Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion, the Dead Space remake, Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, and many more.

Over at Nintendo, some extremely rare digital Mario titles are on sale for another week, so don't sleep on Mario Kart 8 Deluxe or any of the other major titles featured.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.