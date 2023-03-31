Vampire Survivors: Tides of the Foscari DLC revealed for mid-April 2023 Tides of the Foscari is the second DLC expansion to Vampire Survivors, bringing more new characters, weapons, stages, and more.

Vampire Survivors continues to be a game that keeps on giving if you’re keeping up with it. Developer Poncle just announced the game’s second DLC expansion: Tides of the Foscari. This DLC will bring all sorts of new characters, stages, music, weapons, and more to the game. What’s more, it’s set to land on Steam in mid-April and, if all goes well, all other available platforms, too.

Poncle announced Vampire Survivors: Tides of the Foscari via a YouTube teaser trailer and accompanying Steam Developer update blog on March 31, 2023. The DLC is going to be packed with content to help players change it up whether they want to play someone new or just adapt a fresh arsenal into their favorite characters. The DLC is set to launch on April 13, most certainly on Steam at least. However, Poncle is working to get Tides of the Foscari to other platforms such as Xbox and mobile devices in similar fashion.

Here's the rundown of content set to arrive in Vampire Survivors: Tides of the Foscari:

8 allegedly never seen before characters

13 new weapons between base versions and evolutions. Including the sword, the arrow, and the magic

1 large stage: a forest called Lake

7 brand new music tracks

21 achievements

Much of the content seems to be built around a fantasy-fiction adventure with the first round of character reveals featuring a mage, knight, and thief. There are also weapons related to these characters including new sword, arrow, and magic options.

The previous Vampire Survivors DLC just made its way over to mobile devices, but that didn’t stop the game from being one of our favorite indies of 2022, on and off our phones. As we wait to see if the Tides of the Foscari DLC makes it to all platforms on April 13, stay tuned for further updates here at Shacknews.