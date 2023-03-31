Twitter recommendation algorithm source code has been posted to GitHub Elon Musk has shared the algorithm that Twitter uses to recommend tweets.

One of the many promises Elon Musk made after taking over Twitter was that he would open source Twitter’s algorithm, something that the social media company notoriously kept private before his tenure. Now, Musk has held up on his end of the deal. The CEO has posted Twitter’s recommendation algorithm to GitHub, allowing any and everyone to see the internal process that Twitter uses to determine what tweets show up on your timeline.

Elon Musk tweeted earlier today that Twitter’s recommendation algorithm was officially live on GitHub, a service used to share code and software. The GitHub page features multiple folders of data and information, including a flow chart that illustrates exactly what factors determine what tweets get recommendations. Some of the filters that Twitter uses are author diversity, visibility, content balance, and feedback fatigue. These filters are combined with ads and who to follow to produce the timeline, the stream of tweets users see while scrolling through Twitter.



Source: Twitter

Twitter also made a blog post that provides some more insight into the process.

The foundation of Twitter’s recommendations is a set of core models and features that extract latent information from Tweet, user, and engagement data. These models aim to answer important questions about the Twitter network, such as, “What is the probability you will interact with another user in the future?” or, “What are the communities on Twitter and what are trending Tweets within them?” Answering these questions accurately enables Twitter to deliver more relevant recommendations.

Elon Musk’s decision to reveal Twitter’s recommendation algorithm is part of his initiative to make the company’s internal operations more transparent. It will be interesting to see if the CEO continues to release previously private information about the social media company. For more Twitter news, stick with Shacknews.