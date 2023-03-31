Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Nikola (NKLA) shares sink to all-time low after $100 million stock offering priced below market

Nikola shares fell over 15 percent after its $1.12 per share stock fell short by almost 20 percent of its $1.40 closing price.
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
Nikola Motors
Electric truck manufacturer Nikola (NKLA) recently said that its planned $100 million secondary stock offering has priced at $1.12 per share, a sizable 20 percent below the stock’s closing price of $1.40. As a result of this, Nikola (NKLA) shares fell over 15 percent, hitting a new 52-week low as reported by outlets like CNBC.

Even with shares being at their lowest point in 52 weeks, there’s been little uptick in interest from investors. According to CNBC, Nikola’s underwriter, Citigroup, could only place around a third of these shares with clients. Softening the blow, an unnamed private investor agreed to purchase the remainder directly from Nikola, as shared by Nikola itself.

Today’s rough patch of news for Nikola comes after the company lost $222.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, ending the year on December 31 with $233.4 million in cash and equivalents. Moving forward, Nikola plans to release a new long-range electric semi truck that uses hydrogen fuel cells as power sometime later this year. The new truck will join Nikola’s existing shorter-range battery-electric heavy truck which started shipping out last year.

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

