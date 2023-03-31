Weekend PC Download Deals for Mar. 31: GOG Spring Sale, Epic Square Sale, and Sonic is dead

Sonic the Hedgehog is dead! He wasn't fast enough to escape his own murder. But, who is the culprit? PC players are invited to find out in The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog, a special free offering from Sega and Steam. It may be an April Fools joke, but this free game is very real. Not a limited time offer, either, from what I can gather.
Elsewhere, the GOG.com Spring Sale continues, the Epic Games Store is offering the best of Square Enix, Steam is offering the best from EA, and the Humble Store has some cool titles available as part of its Card & Puzzle and Build & Destroy sales.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Tunche - FREE until 4/6
- The Silent Age - FREE until 4/6
- Square Enix Sale
- Forspoken - $46.89 (33% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade - $39.89 (43% off)
- NEO: The World Ends With You - $29.99 (50% off)
- Outriders - $15.99 (60% off)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue - $35.99 (40% off)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX - $29.99 (40% off)
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory - $29.99 (50% off)
- Kingdom Hearts 3 + Re:Mind - $35.99 (40% off)
- Octopath Traveler - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Quest 11 S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - $25.99 (35% off)
- Just Cause 4 Reloaded - $7.99 (80% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $19.79 (67% off)
- Alan Wake Remastered - $13.49 (55% off)
- Doom 3 - $3.99 (60% off)
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of March, select from the following games: There is No Light, Jack Move, Love Esquire, Impostor Factory, SuchArt: Genius Artist Simulator, Gal*Gun 2 Fanatical Edition, Tunguska: The Visitation, Atone: Heart of the Elder Tree, I See Red, Bound By Blades, Trigon: Space Story, Cathedral, Freebird Adventures Triple Pack, Lake, Perfect Gold, Gamedec Definitive Edition, Chicken Police: Paints it RED, and The Letter. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- River City Girls 2 [Steam] - $31.88 (20% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $31.19 (22% off)
- Escape Academy [Steam] - $13.39 (33% off)
- Return to Monkey Island [Steam] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Cult of the Lamb [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Death's Door [Steam] - $11.99 (40% off)
- Evil Dead: The Game [Epic] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $14.39 (64% off)
- Katana ZERO [Steam] - $8.99 (40% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Payday 2 Legacy Collection [Steam] - $12.53 (84% off)
Gamebillet
- Resident Evil 4 (2023) [Steam] - $48.96 (18% off)
- Returnal [Steam] - $48.95 (18% off)
- Cult of the Lamb [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Inscryption [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Death's Door [Steam] - $11.99 (40% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- The Quarry [Steam] - $25.39 (58% off)
- Rollerdrome [Steam] - $16.64 (45% off)
- Far Cry 6 [Ubisoft] - $15.47 (74% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $17.07 (72% off)
- Riders Republic [Ubisoft] - $15.47 (74% off)
- Chivalry 2 [Steam] - $13.39 (67% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [Steam] - $26.39 (56% off)
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
Gamersgate
- Blood Bowl 3 [Steam] - $23.08 (23% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak [Steam] - $35.63 (41% off)
- Far Cry 6 [Ubisoft] - $15.47 (74% off)
- Riders Republic [Ubisoft] - $15.47 (74% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction [Ubisoft] - $11.99 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [Ubisoft] - $6.87 (66% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion [Ubisoft] - $10.31 (83% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection [Steam] - $17.99 (55% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection [Steam] - $13.49 (55% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection [Steam] - $4.49 (78% off)
GamesPlanet
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition [Ubisoft] - $31.99 (68% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition [Ubisoft] - $35.99 (70% off)
- Riders Republic [Ubisoft] - $16.99 (72% off)
- Shadow Warrior 3 [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Aerial_Knight's Never Yield [Steam] - $4.50 (62% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Psychonauts 2 - $20.39 (66% off)
- Return to Monkey Island - $19.99 (20% off)
- Cult of the Lamb - $19.99 (20% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - $32.49 (35% off)
- Disco Elysium - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition - $47.99 (20% off)
- RimWorld - $27.99 (20% off)
- Dorfromantik - $9.79 (30% off)
- Card Shark - $14.99 (25% off)
- Trek to Yomi - $13.99 (30% off)
- Prodeus - $19.99 (20% off)
- Tinykin - $16.24 (35% off)
- Weird West - $19.99 (50% off)
- Immortality - $14.99 (25% off)
- Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed - $19.99 (50% off)
- Nobody Saves the World Complete - $16.79 (40% off)
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Enhanced Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Chorus - $14.79 (63% off)
- Inscryption - $13.99 (30% off)
- Death's Door - $11.99 (40% off)
- Diablo + Hellfire - $7.99 (20% off)
- Warcraft 1+2 Bundle - $11.99 (20% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- Unpacking - $13.99 (30% off)
- The Forgotten City - $13.74 (45% off)
- Loop Hero - $7.49 (50% off)
- Ghostrunner Complete Edition - $29.99 (25% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- Two Point Hospital - $7.49 (75% off)
- Alien Isolation: The Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- The Medium - $27.99 (44% off)
- Biomutant - $19.99 (50% off)
- Wreckfest - $11.99 (60% off)
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered - $9.99 (75% off)
- Saints Row 4 Re-Elected - $4.99 (75% off)
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
- Spiritfarer - $7.49 (75% off)
- Cuphead - $13.99 (30% off)
- Necromunda: Hired Gun - $15.99 (60% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine - $9.99 (75% off)
- Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem - $13.99 (30% off)
- Serious Sam 4 - $15.99 (60% off)
- Metro Exodus Gold Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion GOTY Edition Deluxe - $4.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind GOTY Edition - $5.99 (60% off)
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus - $7.99 (80% off)
- Wolfenstein: The Two Pack - $8.99 (70% off)
- Dishonored Complete Collection - $23.99 (70% off)
- The Evil Within Bundle - $7.99 (80% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $6.59 (67% off)
- Fallout 3 GOTY Edition - $6.59 (67% off)
- Wasteland 3: Colorado Collection - $14.49 (71% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $17.99 (60% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Telltale Batman Shadows Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- Batman: Arkham City GOTY Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Batman: Arkham Asylum GOTY Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition - $8.99 (85% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet - $8.99 (70% off)
- Frostpunk GOTY Edition - $13.71 (72% off)
- Carrion - $9.99 (50% off)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $7.49 (75% off)
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $4.79 (84% off)
- Ion Fury - $9.99 (60% off)
- Hollow Knight - $7.49 (50% off)
- Guacamelee 2 Complete - $5.94 (75% off)
- This War of Mine Complete Edition - $4.89 (82% off)
- Deliver Us The Moon - $8.74 (65% off)
- Stellaris - $8.79 (78% off)
- Space Hulk: Deathwing Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (80% off)
- Tropico 6 El Prez Edition - $17.99 (60% off)
- Europa Universalis 4 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Digital Deluxe Edition - $6.74 (85% off)
- Deus EX GOTY Edition - $0.97 (86% off)
- Blade Runner Enhanced Edition - $7.49 (25% off)
- System Shock 2 - $2.49 (75% off)
- System Shock Enhanced Edition - $1.49 (85% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $13.99 (65% off)
- Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire Obsidian Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Baldur's Gate 2 Enhanced Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Planescape: Torment Enhanced Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - $19.99 (60% off)
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered - $3.74 (75% off)
- Thimbleweed Park - $4.99 (75% off)
- Tomb Raider GOTY Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Tomb Raider: Legend - $0.97 (86% off)
- Tomb Raider: Underworld - $0.98 (89% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time - $1.99 (80% off)
- Prince of Persia (2008) - $1.99 (80% off)
- Beyond Good & Evil - $2.99 (70% off)
- Metal Gear Solid - $7.49 (25% off)
- Mortal Kombat Trilogy - $6.49 (35% off)
- Street Fighter Alpha 2 - $1.97 (67% off)
- Return to Castle Wolfenstein - $1.99 (60% off)
- Doom 64 - $1.64 (67% off)
- Quake - $3.99 (60% off)
- There are over 4,500 deals to be found during the GOG.com Spring Sale, including a handful of rotating flash deals. Find everything up for grabs over at GOG.com.
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code MAR16 to get 16% off a regular retail priced purchase.
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion [Steam] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Forspoken [Steam] - $46.89 (33% off)
- Crime Boss: Rockay City [Epic] - $29.91 (25% off)
- Blood Bowl 3 [Steam] - $23.39 (22% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade [Steam] - $39.89 (43% off)
- PowerWash Simulator [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- NEO: The World Ends With You [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Triangle Strategy [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Bravely Default 2 [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Star Ocean: The Divine Force [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- NieR Replicant [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- NieR Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition [Steam] - $20.00 (50% off)
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition [Steam] - $3.00 (85% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of March, you'll receive Biomutant, Jurassic World Evolution 2, Demon Turf, Hero's Hour, Edge of Eternity, Rogue Lords, Monster Crown, and Golden Light. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $15 for Control Ultimate Edition, Syberia: The World Before, Prey for the Gods, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, Batora: Lost Haven, Sable, Dreamscaper, and Call of the Sea. These activate on Steam.
Pay $10 for Monster League, All-Star Fruit Racing, Beach Buggy Racing 2: Island Adventure, Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix, Super Indie Karts, Garfield Kart: Furious Racing, and Zeepkist. Pay $20 or more to also receive Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway. These activate on Steam.
Pay $2 for Impaler. Pay $12 or more to also receive The Citadel, Viscerafest, and Forgive Me Father. Pay $18 or more to also receive Wrath: Aeon of Ruin, Graven, Deadlink, and Nightmare Reaper. These activate on Steam.
Pay $7 for Labyrinthine and Propnight. Pay $12 or more to also receive The Blackout Club and Them and Us. Pay $18 or more to also receive SCP: 5K, The Mortuary Assistant, and Visage. These activate on Steam.
- Card & Puzzle Sale
- Return to Monkey Island [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9 [Steam] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Card Shark [Steam] - $12.99 (35% off)
- Inscryption [Steam] - $11.99 (40% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Loop Hero [Steam] - $4.94 (67% off)
- Carrion [Steam] - $7.99 (60% off)
- Catherine Classic [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 [Steam] - $7.49 (75% off)
- The Witness [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Uno Ultimate Edition [Ubisoft] - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Story Rich Sale.
- Square Enix Publisher Sale
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion [Steam] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Forspoken [Steam] - $46.89 (33% off)
- PowerWash Simulator [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade [Steam] - $39.89 (43% off)
- Star Ocean: The Divine Force [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Tactics Ogre: Reborn [Steam] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Triangle Strategy [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- The DioField Chronicle [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- NEO: The World Ends With You [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Outriders Worldslayer [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- NieR Replicant [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Life is Strange Remastered [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Bravely Default 2 [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Square Enix Publisher Sale.
- Remastered Sale
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition [Steam] - $19.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil 3 [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Yakuza 0 [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobed [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry HD Collection [Steam] - $9.89 (67% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Remastered Sale.
- Build & Destroy Sale
- Cult of the Lamb [Steam] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Two Point Campus [Steam] - $27.99 (30% off)
- RimWorld [Steam] - $27.99 (20% off)
- Ixion [Steam] - $26.24 (25% off)
- Humankind [Steam] - $16.99 (66% off)
- Planet Zoo [Steam] - $11.24 (75% off)
- Wreckfest [Steam] - $11.99 (60% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Build & Destroy Sale.
Ubisoft Store
Get $10 USD in Ubisoft Wallet Rewards when you spend $19.99 USD with your Ubisoft Wallet during the Ubisoft Spring Sale.
- Ubisoft Spring Sale
- The Settlers: New Allies - $44.99 (25% off)
- Anno 1800 - $15.00 (75% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $18.00 (70% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $19.80 (67% off)
- Riders Republic - $18.00 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction Deluxe Edition - $15.00 (70% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion - $12.00 (80% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $12.00 (80% off)
- For Honor - $7.50 (75% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Store's Spring Sale.
Steam
- The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog - FREE!
- EA Awesome April Sale
- EA Sports FIFA 23 - $20.99 (70% off)
- It Takes Two - $19.99 (50% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $17.99 (70% off)
- Madden NFL 23 - $17.99 (70% off)
- F1 22 - $9.59 (84% off)
- GRID Legends - $11.99 (80% off)
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection - $7.99 (60% off)
- More from the Steam EA Awesome April Sale.
- Midnight Ghost Hunt [Steam Early Access] - $6.79 (66% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 4/3 @ 10AM PT)
- Forza Horizon 5 - $35.99 (40% off)
- Across the Obelisk - $13.99 (30% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 4/3 @ 10AM PT)
- Golf With Your Friends - $4.94 (67% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 4/3 @ 10AM PT)
- The Entropy Centre - $16.74 (33% off)
- Citizen Sleeper - $13.99 (30% off)
- Oxygen Not Included - $8.49 (66% off)
- Ninja Gaiden Master Collection - $27.99 (30% off)
- Human Fall Flat - $5.99 (70% off)
- Overcooked 2 - $6.24 (75% off)
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for Mar. 31: GOG Spring Sale, Epic Square Sale, and Sonic is dead