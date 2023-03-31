Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Weekend PC Download Deals for Mar. 31: GOG Spring Sale, Epic Square Sale, and Sonic is dead

The GOG.com Spring Sale rolls on for another week, the best from Square Enix is available on the Epic Games Store, and, wait, what was that last part?
Ozzie Mejia
Sonic the Hedgehog is dead! He wasn't fast enough to escape his own murder. But, who is the culprit? PC players are invited to find out in The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog, a special free offering from Sega and Steam. It may be an April Fools joke, but this free game is very real. Not a limited time offer, either, from what I can gather.

Elsewhere, the GOG.com Spring Sale continues, the Epic Games Store is offering the best of Square Enix, Steam is offering the best from EA, and the Humble Store has some cool titles available as part of its Card & Puzzle and Build & Destroy sales.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of March, select from the following games: There is No Light, Jack Move, Love Esquire, Impostor Factory, SuchArt: Genius Artist Simulator, Gal*Gun 2 Fanatical Edition, Tunguska: The Visitation, Atone: Heart of the Elder Tree, I See Red, Bound By Blades, Trigon: Space Story, Cathedral, Freebird Adventures Triple Pack, Lake, Perfect Gold, Gamedec Definitive Edition, Chicken Police: Paints it RED, and The Letter. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the coupon code MAR16 to get 16% off a regular retail priced purchase.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of March, you'll receive Biomutant, Jurassic World Evolution 2, Demon Turf, Hero's Hour, Edge of Eternity, Rogue Lords, Monster Crown, and Golden Light. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $15 for Control Ultimate Edition, Syberia: The World Before, Prey for the Gods, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, Batora: Lost Haven, Sable, Dreamscaper, and Call of the Sea. These activate on Steam.

Pay $10 for Monster League, All-Star Fruit Racing, Beach Buggy Racing 2: Island Adventure, Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix, Super Indie Karts, Garfield Kart: Furious Racing, and Zeepkist. Pay $20 or more to also receive Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway. These activate on Steam.

Pay $2 for Impaler. Pay $12 or more to also receive The Citadel, Viscerafest, and Forgive Me Father. Pay $18 or more to also receive Wrath: Aeon of Ruin, Graven, Deadlink, and Nightmare Reaper. These activate on Steam.

Pay $7 for Labyrinthine and Propnight. Pay $12 or more to also receive The Blackout Club and Them and Us. Pay $18 or more to also receive SCP: 5K, The Mortuary Assistant, and Visage. These activate on Steam.

Ubisoft Store

Get $10 USD in Ubisoft Wallet Rewards when you spend $19.99 USD with your Ubisoft Wallet during the Ubisoft Spring Sale.

Steam

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.

